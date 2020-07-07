Two men suspected of committing an armed carjacking in Okeechobee were arrested in DeSoto County this week.
The suspects, Ty’Juan Lewis and James Edison, fled police and were intercepted Monday night by road patrol units with the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
During pursuit, the suspects’ vehicle crashed. Deputies arrested Edison, the passenger, and recovered a firearm, but Lewis ran away.
Lewis was spotted Tuesday morning in a large pasture west of Four Mile Grade and Highway 70. The DeSoto Correctional Institution K-9 Unit helped to capture him.
