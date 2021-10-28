Army general survived kidnapping; signs memoir Saturday

ARCADIA — James L. Dozier is in Arcadia on Saturday to sign copies of a new memoir.
Dozier, 90, was a U.S. Army brigadier general kidnapped and held hostage in 1981 by Italian Marxists. He was rescued 42 days later.
He was subsequently promoted to a two-star rank, retired after 35 years as a senior commander with NATO and other leadership positions.
Dozier retired as a major general. He is is a native of Arcadia.
He'll sign copies of “Finding My Pole Star,” a memoir this weekend. The two-hour event, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, is at 207 E. Magnolia St., Arcadia.
In “Finding My Pole Star,” Dozier recalls his childhood in Arcadia, his career as a West Point cadet, later serving in Vietnam with Col. George S. Patton III, the son of the World War II general and his experience as a Florida citrus grower.
The term "pole star" references the mariners who had navigated by the night sky.
Proceeds on Saturday get disbursed to high school Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps programs.
Dozier spoke to The Daily Sun/Arcadian about his life.
HISTORY LESSON
Growing up in a small town is like growing up in an extended family. My father, (Doc Dozier) who liked to hunt birds and fish, would use me as his bird-dog. He would shoot doves and quail and I would run out and pick them up. He and his two brothers acquired some Spanish-American War rifles (30-40 Krags) and would use them to fire into pods of mullet that would swim under the bridges of the tidal creeks around Punta Gorda. My job was to go into the water with a dip net and scoop up the stunned fish. That was not a whole lot of fun on a wintry day. For my 6th birthday, dad gave me a pump-action .22 caliber rifle. I was also required to clean and maintain all of the hunting guns he used. That taught me to respect and use firearms.
My mother (Leota Dozier) was a high school teacher for 40 years in Arcadia who taught most of the current old-timers in DeSoto County. She and my dad believed in experiential learning, so I was somewhat of a free-range kid, allowed to do things and experience the consequences. Since we grew up during World War II, my friends and I played soldiers quite a bit.
My first job after retiring from the military was in Arcadia managing the Golden Groves Division of American Agronomics, on Highway 70, east of Arcadia, for several years. That got me started on a second career in agriculture until tornadoes associated with Hurricane Charley wiped out my orange grove and foliage plant nursery in 2004, both east of Arcadia in the Golden Grove complex. I get back to Arcadia quite frequently. My accountant is in Arcadia.
HEAVENS, YES!
My pole star — a set of values I acquired as I was growing up and serving in the military and subsequently in the business world — was developed over time by my parents, friends, West Point and being a member of Rotary that stood me in good stead throughout my life, as both a military and community leader.
WORDS TO LIVE BY
I’ll answer by describing an event in New Orleans put on by the American Academy of Achievement while I was still on active duty. The event is designed to bring together older achievers with young achievers. It was supported by the Joint Chiefs of Staff. As I walked through the lobby of the hotel one day, an 11-year-old was playing mind games with Edward Teller, the nuclear physicist. The 11-year-old was winning. Each of the younger achievers was asked to discuss the values that kept them going.
Three themes began to form as they talked about values:
Each was intensely patriotic and loved our country. They routinely thanked God for being allowed to be born in this great nation. They felt that each had a special relationship with God.
They felt that God had allowed them to be here for some purpose and that their primary quest was to fulfill that purpose.
They also felt that they should pursue excellence: That whatever you were doing, do it to the best of your ability. That doing enough to just getting by was not part of their psychological outlook. They were developing great pole stars.
