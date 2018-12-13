Gingerbread house under construction
Old-fashioned Christmas fun can be experienced Saturday at the Myshelly’s Kitchen in downtown Arcadia. Youngsters there will receive gingerbread house kits, which they will build with others attending the two-hour event at 15 W. Oak. Best part is the event is free, with teachers and volunteers helping, sponsors covering costs. Thank Peace River Deli Distributing, DeSoto Appliance and Myshelly’s Kitchen. It runs 10 a.m.-noon.
Christmas at Arcadia Housing Authority
“It’s about the kids,” is Jack and Ruth Eckerd’s driving statement that has prompted thousands of families to be impacted all over our nation; however, this very statement hit home last week as the entire Central Florida community came together to give the children of Arcadia a Christmas to remember with the Eckerd Connects Project Bridge 3rd Annual Block Party, themed Elf Town.
Project Bridge team members, community partners, mentors, currently enrolled youth, program graduates, and businesses representing Desoto, Manatee, Sarasota, Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas, Orange, Polk and Highlands counties came together to provide free food, fun and fellowship to all youngsters at the Arcadia Housing Authority. Special guest appearances were even made by Santa Claus, Buddy the Elf, Wendy, and Leo the Lion, not to mention several of Santa’s very own South Pole Elves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.