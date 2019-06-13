Flag Day (today) at Elks LodgeOn behalf of Arcadia Elks Lodge 1524, you are invited to the annual Flag Day Ceremony. This special event is at 6 p.m. today (June 13). Following the ceremony there will be hotdogs, chips, nachos and cheese, cupcakes and drinks. The entire family is able to attend, so bring the kids. Troy Hughes, 993-0083. 1028 W Oak St., Arcadia

Independence Day Parade BBQStill hunting for July 4 fun, schedule the Arcadia Moose Lodge 1327 post-parade barbecue starting at 10:30 a.m. Arcadia Moose sponsors the morning parade, which is a Thursday and gets going with 9 a.m. line-up and a 10 a.m. start along Oak Street in downtown Arcadia. Trophies are awarded to best entries. The Moose Lodge is at 1121 W. Oak. Jackie Tucker (t2000@desoto.net) is the parade organizer, Troy Hughes parade director/announcer, and Angela Harrell is a committee member/announcer. 993-0083

