Former cop settles civilsuitArcadia officials on Tuesday settled two legal issues involving a former city police officer. The city in 2018 had filed a civilsuit against Brandon Bierman, alleging a breached contract after the former police corporal resigned for a deputy’s position with the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office. The city wanted to recover training costs, as Bierman left before completing a three-year contract, police Marshal Matthew Anderson had said. Bierman countered with a federal lawsuit, alleging labor law violations and uncompenstated overtime while serving with Arcadia PD. City Council on Tuesday agreed to settle the federal lawsuit for $25,000, with Bierman agreeing to pay $15,000 to the city to settle breach of contract claims. Arcadia had also spent some $20,000 in legal fees to pursue the matter, which Councilmember Lorenzo Dixon on Tuesday suggested should come out of the police budget.
“Time Simply Passes” runs in Port Charlotte
Documentary filmmaker Ty Flowers presents his film “Time Simply Passes” at 6 p.m. March 20 at the Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. The documentary relates the story of James Richardson, the Arcadia man convicted in the 1968 poisoning deaths of his seven children and spending 21 years in prison before being exonerated in 1989. Flowers chronicles Richardson’s struggle for justice and compensation from the state of Florida for a wrongful conviction. The program is free and open to the public. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. For information, contact Bill MacDonald at 941-613-3192 or Bill.MacDonald@charlottecountyfl.gov.
Spring Break Prevention Camp
A nonprofit partnership is providing a Spring Break Prevention Camp starting March 11. The four-day camp at the Mosaic Community Room in Arcadia is targeted to pre-teens and teens (fifth-12th grade) and will focus on alcohol and drug prevention workshops and information on the criminal justice system, according to the host agencies, the QuitDoc Foundation and Drug Free DeSoto Coalition. Space is limited to 25 students and registration is required. The program is free and runs 10 a.m.-2 p.m. www.eventbrite.com
