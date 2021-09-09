Lateapha McBurney

ARCADIA — The Arcadia Police Department announced an arrest Wednesday of a local woman in connection with a homicide.

Lateapha McBurney, 29, of Arcadia, was taken into custody after a warrant was obtained by Arcadia's Criminal Investigation Division.

The warrant stems from a murder investigation that began in December 2016.

McBurney has been charged with accessory after the fact (first-degree murder) and tampering or destroying physical evidence, according to Arcadia Police Department.

At the time of her arrest, McBurney was additionally charged with resisting arrest without violence, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

“We would like to remind our community to please contact our office for any information you may have involving any crime, and remember you can remain anonymous,” read the social media post.

