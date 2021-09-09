Arrest warrant obtained in five-year homicide investigation STAFF REPORT Sep 9, 2021 Sep 9, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lateapha McBurney Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ARCADIA — The Arcadia Police Department announced an arrest Wednesday of a local woman in connection with a homicide.Lateapha McBurney, 29, of Arcadia, was taken into custody after a warrant was obtained by Arcadia's Criminal Investigation Division.The warrant stems from a murder investigation that began in December 2016.McBurney has been charged with accessory after the fact (first-degree murder) and tampering or destroying physical evidence, according to Arcadia Police Department.At the time of her arrest, McBurney was additionally charged with resisting arrest without violence, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia.“We would like to remind our community to please contact our office for any information you may have involving any crime, and remember you can remain anonymous,” read the social media post. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Arcadia Police Department Murder Lateapha Mcburney Crime Trending Now Man fires gun outside Port Charlotte bar COVID-19 hits DeSoto County hard FHP: SUV hits police car outside Arcadia bar Police Beat for Sept. 3, 2021 Police Beat for September 2, 2021 Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Man fires gun outside Port Charlotte bar COVID-19 hits DeSoto County hard FHP: SUV hits police car outside Arcadia bar Police Beat for Sept. 3, 2021 Police Beat for September 2, 2021 Calendar
