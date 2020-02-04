ARCADIA — The Arcadia Police Department arrested 12 locals on Jan. 29 as part of its “Save Our Streets” drug sting operation.
Officers seized large quantities of narcotics, including methamphetamine, MDMA (Molly), marijuana, ecstasy and cocaine. The official weight of the substances is still being determined.
“We couldn’t have accomplished this (bust) without the help of the men and women of APD who helped to track these suspects down and put them in custody,” said APD Sgt. Troy Carrillo.
Over the course of eight months, members of the Criminal Investigation Division made multiple controlled purchases of illegal narcotics, gathering information and putting the case together.
The operation stemmed from complaints about drug-dealing in the city.
“This got started after from all the complaints we were receiving from citizens,” Carrillo said. “When you live in a neighborhood and see the activity for yourself ... (this is) not possible without the help from our communities.”
Investigations are ongoing, according to the APD Facebook page. More arrests are expected.
The arrests include:
Devin Brown, 37, of Arcadia. Charges: multiple counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, sale of ecstasy and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Darius Arnold, 24, of Arcadia. Charges: multiple counts of sale of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a place of worship and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Anthony Lee, 45, of Arcadia. Charges: sale of MDMA (Molly) within 1,000 feet of a place of worship and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nathan Faust, 47, of Arcadia. Charges: multiple counts of sale of cocaine, sale of methamphetamine, sale of MDMA (Molly) and possession of cocaine, all within 1,000 feet of a place of worship. Faust was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and is currently on federal probation for narcotic distribution.
William White, 28, of Arcadia. Charges: sale of cocaine and sale of marijuana within 1,000 feet of a place of worship.
Farmer White, 59, of Arcadia. Charges: multiple counts of sale of cocaine and sale of marijuana within 1,000 feet of a place of worship, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Deana Craven, 29, of Arcadia. Charges: sale of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a place of worship and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Eric Ludgood, 46, of Arcadia. Charges: multiple counts of sale of methamphetamine, sale of cocaine, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.
Tony Davis, 44, of Arcadia. Charges: multiple counts of sale of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a place of worship and/or county park and possession of drug paraphernalia.
George Golloman, 46, of Arcadia. Multiple counts of sale of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a place of worship and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lildreco Tompkins, 39, of Arcadia. Charges: sale of ecstasy within 1,000 feet of a place of worship and possession of drug paraphernalia.
William Sanders, 44, of Arcadia. Charges: possession marijuana, tamper with physical evidence and resisting without violence.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.