ARCADIA — Expert witnesses were called by the prosecution in the Marian Evette Williams trial Wednesday, while an old friend of the defendant testified she put a possible murder weapon in Williams' hand the day before the house fire.
Assistant State Attorney Karen Fraivillig questioned two forensic experts to share their findings after investigating physical evidence from the 2017 house fire that led to the death of three young children.
One of those experts was Detective Jeffrey Batz, a forensic detective and K-9 handler with the Florida Bureau of Fire and Arson Investigations. Batz arrived with his K-9 dog at the scene of the fire at approximately 6:45 a.m. on March 11, 2017.
Once he was allowed onto the premises by local firefighters and law enforcement, Batz said that he did a sweep of the interior with his K-9.
The investigation found there were two sources for the flames that engulfed the house: a dresser burnt to its foundation in one of the bedrooms, and a sitting chair in the living room. Signs of accelerant liquids were found at both locations by the K-9.
When asked by the prosecution if there was any other source of heat, Batz said there was a portable heater in the living room. However, it was not plugged in during the time frame of the fire — there were not even any suitable plugs in the wall near it.
“They were two, completely independent fires,” said Batz, adding there was evidence of these fires being the result of human intervention.
When asked how he was able to determine the fire’s extent, Batz said he was able to compare the burned-out interior to footage of the house from two days prior.
The Arcadia Police Department sent officers to respond to a previous break-in at 229 South Lee Ave.; Williams is alleged to have found Arnold Mele and Theresa Redding in bed together and attacked Mele.
The body camera footage displayed the interior of the house, along with details that Batz took note of, such as a pile of clothes on the dresser in the southwest bedroom that would have provided additional fuel for a fire.
“It was very helpful for determining the material available to burn,” Batz said.
Batz said that even with just a lighter or a match to start the fire, either spot would have provided enough fuel for a “self-sustaining” blaze with a flame being held to it for at least 30 seconds.
The arson detective also detailed the discovery of the boys’ bodies during the search. Kemaren Clark, the youngest, was found in the bedroom next to where the fire started; Marcus, the eldest brother, was found facedown in the living room; and Kiani was found facedown in the bathroom in the southern side of the house.
Upon cross-examination, defense attorney Daniel Hernandez asked Batz if he or other law enforcement agents had been able to definitely determine what had caused the fire.
“There was no ignition device found at the scene, correct?” Hernandez asked.
“That is correct,” Batz replied.
Williams was arrested the morning of the fire with a lighter in her possession, roughly 45 minutes before Batz arrived on-scene.
The prosecution also called Carl Chasteen, chief of Forensics for the Florida Department of Financial Services. Chasteen informed the jury upon questioning his office had conducted the laboratory analysis of debris samples from the scene of the fire, and he had provided technical and administrative review of the original test from 2017.
Of the 20 pieces of debris sent to Chasteen’s lab, one item — a piece of fabric — tested positive for the presence of gasoline.
Hernandez noted during his cross-examination that most of the pieces had not tested positive; Chasteen also admitted the item that had tested positive was received by his lab in May 2017 — roughly a month after the other items.
The defense also pressed both witnesses about the possibility of “testing” for how a fire had been set, whether by lighter, match or other source of flame. Both Batz and Chasteen denied having encountered such a test in their respective tenures — which Faivillig stressed upon re-direct.
“Have you yourself ever known of such a test?” Fraivillig asked Chasteen.
“Not in 42 years,” replied Chasteen, reiterating how long he had worked as a lab technician and overseer.
The prosecution placed the lighter that Williams had been arrested with in her possession before the fire through the testimony of one Sandra Williams, no relation, a childhood friend of Marian Williams.
Sandra Williams appeared to testify over Zoom, from a courthouse in Dothan, Alabama.
Sandra Williams, who was living in Gainesville at the time, drove down to Arcadia for a family function on March 10. She told the court on Wednesday that she had met Marian Williams at the party, as the latter had always been close to her family.
Sandra Williams did not remember what time she arrived and saw Marian Williams, but she did say that it was “after dark” - meaning in the early evening after the sun had gone down. She placed Marian Williams with a black bicycle — reported by other witnesses earlier in the week as her transportation on the night of the fire — and recalled speaking with Marian Williams about her recent release from jail.
“She was having a hard time controlling her temper,” Sandra Williams said.
However, she also said as part of her testimony that Marian Williams had been able to let go and enjoy her old friend’s company during the party.
At one point, the two friends began to smoke in Sandra Williams’s car. Sandra Williams testified that she lent a cigarette and her Bic brand lighter to Marian Williams.
The lighter was not returned.
After driving around for a short while, they returned to the party; Marian Williams retrieved her bicycle and rode off.
“That was the last I saw of her,” Sandra Williams told the court.
At one point later in her testimony, Sandra Williams said Marian Williams had told her that she was “hearing voices in her head” and that this exacerbated her anger at her situation. Sandra Williams said she advised her friend to pray.
If convicted, Marian Williams could face the death penalty.
The case is scheduled to reconvene at 9 a.m. Thursday.
