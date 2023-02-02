ARCADIA — Two teenaged suspects in a weekend shooting turned themselves in to authorities on Thursday.
Both are suspected by the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office of involvement in a shooting from Sunday classified as an attempted murder.
Carlos Manuel Lopez, 19, and Jeavani Luna, 13, surrendered to DCSO around 10:27 a.m. on Thursday and are incarcerated at the DeSoto Cunty Jail, according to an online statement from DCSO.
Authorities noted Luna's name was released to the public — which is normally not done for cases involving juvenile suspects — due to the "severity" of the charges and safety concerns.
In a previous news release, DCSO alleged that the two suspects should be considered "armed and dangerous" because the weapon involved in the Jan. 29 shooting had not been found.
The victim in the shooting was found near SE Hillsborough Avenue on Sunday, with authorities saying they were shot in the back and spine. The victim remains hospitalized as of Thursday morning.
The firearm alleged to have been used in the attack has still not been found, according to DCSO. Members of the public with information on the weapon are asked to contact DCSO or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.
An investigation by the agency's Criminal Investigative Division is still ongoing.
