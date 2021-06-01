ARCADIA — A shooting involving a child in DeSoto County Sunday has been ruled as accidental, according to the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office.
"We are still looking into a couple more things but it appears, right now, to be an accidental issue," said Col. James Vitali.
Vitali said the child suffered minor injuries and is back home with his family.
Authorities could not disclose the child's age or other information at the family's request.
Vitali went on to say there is nothing apparently intentional in the shooting, nor does it appear that the child got a hold of the gun "when he shouldn't have."
"Someone did not realize where they were at when they shot the shotgun," Vitali said, "and one of the pellets ended up hitting the child."
