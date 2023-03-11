ARCADIA — Mickey Mouse and bubble gum were American fads when DeSoto County ranchers organized the city’s first rodeo.
Now in its 95th year, the renamed Arcadia All-Florida Championship Rodeo returned Thursday through Sunday. Billed as the “Granddaddy of ‘Em All,” it is the oldest such ranching exhibition east of the Mississippi River, sponsors insist.
And while the old outdoor arena was replaced with a 7,700-seat indoor venue in 2018, not much in rodeoing had changed since 1928.
Saturday’s event is a sell-out, Arcadia All-Florida Championship Rodeo spokesperson SarahBeth Campbell said. Tickets remain for Sunday, she said, adding this year’s tickets are hot items as Florida moves from the pandemic.
Rodeo is a Florida thing. As the Spanish colony started ranching more than 500 years ago, horses and cattle coming with the immigrants. Local cowboys tested themselves against one another, with a “clown” distracted a raging animal as the cowboy scooted away.
While modern rodeo is more athletic, the sport isn’t much different — cowboys still ride and rope. New additions are cowgirls racing around pylons, trick riders, precision riding, Old West “shootouts” and little kids riding a sheep and clinging to its wool in Mutton Bustin’ contests.
The stakes are greater with adult sponsorships and big-money prizes.
Arcadia celebrates its rodeo with a 10 a.m. Saturday parade. That’s free and it runs through the downtown. Tickets for the rodeo are available arcadiarodeo.com, or by calling 863-494-2014.
Arcadia All-Florida Championship Rodeo organizers are already gearing up for the 100-year anniversary, Campbell said. They’re also promoting the Bulls and Bands event over Labor Day and the fall rodeo in October, all at the Mosaic Arena in Arcadia.
That the arena in modern Florida sells lots of advance tickets is a “good problem to have,” she said. “Things are buzzing around here.”
