Chuck and Margie Barancik Charles and Margery Barancik

PHOTO PROVIDED Charles and Margery Barancik pose in a photo provided by the Barancik Foundation. The foundation is creating the Community News Collaborative with about $600,000 in funding to hire five journalists to help area media companies with coverage of important topics in the region. 

 PROVIDED

SARASOTA — The Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation announced Monday it is partnering with area media companies to establish the Community News Collaborative for the region. 

The foundation is partnering directly with WUSF Public Media. The Daily Sun and Venice Gondolier are directly involved, along with The Herald-Tribune, Observer Media Group, Bradenton Herald, Tempo News, ABC 7 WWSB, WSLR, Solmart Media, Sarasota Magazine and Sarasota Scene Magazine, along with West Coast Woman.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments