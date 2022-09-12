PHOTO PROVIDED Charles and Margery Barancik pose in a photo provided by the Barancik Foundation. The foundation is creating the Community News Collaborative with about $600,000 in funding to hire five journalists to help area media companies with coverage of important topics in the region.
SARASOTA — The Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation announced Monday it is partnering with area media companies to establish the Community News Collaborative for the region.
The foundation is partnering directly with WUSF Public Media. The Daily Sun and Venice Gondolier are directly involved, along with The Herald-Tribune, Observer Media Group, Bradenton Herald, Tempo News, ABC 7 WWSB, WSLR, Solmart Media, Sarasota Magazine and Sarasota Scene Magazine, along with West Coast Woman.
The collaboration should "substantially expand coverage of news in Sarasota, Manatee and DeSoto counties," according to a news release from the foundation.
It launched Monday with nearly $600,000 from the Barancik Foundation, the news release stated. That will help finance hiring an editor and four multimedia reporters. That crew will create content for syndication to the news groups across the Gulf Coast.
“Journalism is the lifeblood of a functioning democracy and a civic-minded population,” Barancik Foundation’s President/CEO Teri A. Hansen stated in the news release. “Yet the economic environment faced by today’s local media is challenging their ability every day to report on community stories. We aim to address that problem head on by adding new resources to cover important topics that affect our communities.”
The news release noted that, since 2004, about 2,000 newspapers have been closed. Since the COVID-19 pandemic started in March 2020, more than 6,000 journalists have lost jobs, according to Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.
The CNC journalists will "cover a range of topics that could include grassroots school coverage, environmental stories, social justice reporting, coverage of underrepresented communities, reports on affordable housing, and stories on the efforts of the region’s burgeoning non-profit community."
Hansen said the work seeks to make the region a better place to live and raise a family, the news release stated.
The new team will be based in the WUSF 89.7 newsroom in Sarasota. It is a National Public Radio affiliate with the University of South Florida. It is a part of WUSF Public Media, the news release stated.
“We’re grateful for the tremendous commitment the Barancik Foundation is making in the future of journalism,” WUSF general manager JoAnn Urofsky said in the news release. “We look forward to creating more capacity at other local news organizations in service of creating a stronger more informed community. The WUSF 89.7 newsroom has a long history of collaborating with public radio and TV stations across the state and the country, and we look forward to this new chapter.”
