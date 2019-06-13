DeSoto County Emergency Management’s annual Hurricane Expo on June 4 at the Turner Center was about one message: Be prepared. Information, tips and introductions to services relating to disasters were presented, along with a regular visit by WINK News meteorologist Jim Farrell. Knock on wood, it has been quiet since hurricane season’s official start on June 1.
Details: http://desotobocc.com/departments/emergency_management
