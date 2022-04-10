A sustained strong demand for beef in the United States and abroad could help ensure DeSoto County’s grazing land stays part of the landscape for a long time to come.
But the future looks different in some parts of Florida, where cattle ranchers are in a “life or death” battle to preserve the beef industry, reports Florida Raised, an organization that provides grass-fed hormone and antibiotic-free ground beef products.
The blame, Florida Raised says, rests with market and environmental factors.
Florida has 5.4 million acres of improved pasture, rangeland and woodland used for beef and dairy cattle grazing, representing 15.6 percent of the state’s land area, reports the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Science.
As of January 2019, Florida had an inventory of 1.68 million cattle and calves, including 914,000 beef cows and 116,000 dairy cows.
Other than North Florida’s Suwanee County, the state’s cattle region represented by cow herds of 50,000 head or more begins in Polk and Osceola counties and runs south to Hendry County, with Hardee and DeSoto counties on the region’s western edge.
In 2017, DeSoto County cattle ranching generated $140 million, created 831 jobs and brought a value-added economic benefit of $47 million, according to an economic analysis by the Institute of Food and Agricultural Science.
Together, Florida’s major cattle counties are home to herds of over 1.8 million head, including DeSoto County’s 34,500 head of beef cattle and cows that have calved, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture inventory from 2020 through 2021.
Okeechobee County is the state’s top producer with 80,000 beef cattle and cows that have calved, the USDA reports.
“I’m not concerned” that cattle ranching may give way to commercial and residential development pressures, said Chris Prevatt, a cattle extension specialist with the University of Florida’s Agricultural Extension Service who hails from a Florida cattle family.
A main reason is that beef is still America’s favorite protein and demand for it is growing worldwide, Prevatt said.
“It is still what is desired for dinner.”
Demand for beef nationally and internationally “has been absolutely phenomenal,” he said.
Whatever decline has occurred in consumption has been offset by population increases, according to Prevatt.
He attributes individual declines in consumption to beef prices. “They eat less because it costs more,” the extension specialist said, and put the annual per-capita decline in consumption at three pounds.
Estimates are for total beef production in the United States to reach 27.17 billion pounds in 2022. U.S. beef production reached 27.95 billion pounds in 2021, according to market data provider Statista Research & Analysis.
Over the last two decades, total U.S. beef production has fluctuated slightly but remained stable overall, Statista reports. In Florida, the monetary value of cattle production totaled $2 billion in 1996 but dropped to slightly less than $1.7 billion in 2021, according to the USDA.
“Are we getting smaller in Florida? Yes,” Prevatt said. While once in the Top 10 of beef producing states, Florida is now 12th, he said.
Florida nonetheless “should play a very important role in terms of beef production in the United States” for years to come, he noted, and added the state’s dairy production is also significant.
With a cattle heritage that goes back over 500 years, Florida today lays claim to five of the nation’s top10 cattle ranches by beef cattle numbers, according to Prevatt, citing a list that includes Osceola County’s nearly 300,000-acre Deseret Ranch and Lykes Brothers’ cattle lands which stretch into DeSoto County.
Meanwhile, others of the state’s largest cattle ranches such as Lakewood and Babcock, both close-in to Interstate 75, have been subdivided into suburban communities.
Some of the more-improved ranch lands have been “moved to high-end uses like citrus,” Prevatt said, and noted any extra citrus land is usually used for cattle grazing. “Ranches are often part citrus and part cattle,” he said, citing the Lykes Brothers and Deseret lands.
Prevatt said he sees more effective production methods as a key to survival of Florida’s cattle industry. Today, two acres are necessary for a single beef cow’s grazing, he said. And these are in pastures with lots of palmetto cover, he added.
The need, he said, is to produce more pounds of beef per acre. “We need to get more pounds from the resources we have,” Prevatt said. “Efficiency matters.”
With more efficient operations and better cattle reproduction, owners of cattle lands will “absolutely” find staying in the business more appealing.
In Southwest Florida, the longer a cattle producer has been in the business, the more likely the producer will remain in it, said Mac Martin, owner and broker of Gulfland Real Estate, an Arcadia firm that specializes in land transactions.
“What I am experiencing is that ranchers are really holding on,” Martin said.
Many owners have held their lands for generations and enjoy a low-tax basis. Selling out, at least for now, is not in their plans, Martin added, at least among the long-term owners.
But the temptation looms larger for relatively new owners, according to Martin. “I have seen a few sellers recently that have bought in the last 10 years and have experienced increases in the value that have made it attractive for them to sell,” he said.
The occasional ranch or farm that does come on the market is typically one well positioned for more intensive development, according to Martin.
Martin, in a recent sales newsletter, said five acres in rural DeSoto County will run about $125,000.
“Then you have to build a house. So, I see a market where people will need to have a budget of at least $350,000 to $500,000 to be able to obtain a piece of the country lifestyle,” he wrote.
Residential developers looking for opportunities in the more rural parts of DeSoto County prefer tracts along a paved road so each parcel can have a driveway, Martin said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.