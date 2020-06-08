A fundraiser for Fishin’ Frank’s Bait & Tackle shop raised more than $5,000 Sunday. The bait store recently burned down after a driver on U.S. 41 crashed and landed on the store's roof. The fundraiser started with a poker run with registration at Hawgz and Dawgz in Punta Gorda at 10 a.m. Then, bikers rode to Shorty's, Racks Billiards, Open Road, Willy's Wagon Wheel, and ended up at Bar 17 for live entertainment.
Bikers raise money for Fishin’ Frank’s Bait & Tackle
- By ANNE EASKER Staff Writer
