The Helen C. Washington (HCW) Foundation invites everyone to a Black History Month program at 6 p.m., this Sat. at Pleasant Hill Christian Church, 319 S. Lee Ave., Arcadia. The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
First recognized by the U.S. Government in 1976, Black History Month began as “Negro History Week” in honor of the birthdays of Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln. Dr. Carter G. Woodson established the commemoration in 1926 to change the custom of excluding African-Americans and their achievements in the educational curricula of the time.
The HCW Foundation will highlight some local African-Americans and their accomplishments as well as some legendary locations in southwest Arcadia. For example, Principal Clarence Walton introduced the brick-making program that resulted in the construction of the new Smith-Brown School in 1946. He, his teachers and students, their parents, and others worked to make more than 8,000 cement blocks that were used to build the school.
African-American businesses will also be highlighted. For instance, the present-day location of the True Miracle Church of the Living God, 318 W. Pine St., once served as Westside Cleaners. Later, Rufus and Mary W. Snipes lived in the structure, and he operated Snipes Taxicab, according to the Arcadia City Directories from 1956 to 1962. The business became Snipes Radio Cab between 1964 and 1979, and Rufus served as the dispatcher.
The HCW Foundation will also recognize members of the 2019-2020 DeSoto County High School boys and girls basketball teams as well as others.
Founded in February 2017, the HCW Foundation honors a true pioneer, Helen Copeland Washington (1925-2003) by establishing a permanent historical record of early African-American settlers and their culture in DeSoto County up to current times. The Foundation is an all-volunteer, not-for-profit organization that works to collect, preserve, and share information about DeSoto County’s African-American history and culture.
As “the voice that spoke for the voiceless,” Helen Washington was named one of DeSoto County’s top 20 most influential people in 2001, according to the Apr. 25, 2003, DeSoto Sun. Her dedication and service to the community included 20 years as local chapter president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) organization and director of the Arcadia Center for the Needy
She served as the Youth Director, Superintendent of Sunday School, and Clerk of Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church for 30 years. She was a member of the Lily White and Easter Star organizations, Arcadia City-Wide Gospel Mission, and Arcadia Hour of Power Prayer Group.
A graduate of Smith-Brown High School and Florida Memorial College in St. Augustine, Washington retired from Nocatee Elementary School after working for the DeSoto County School District for more than 18 years. She also wrote a column for the Arcadian newspaper.
In addition, she raised five biological children, seven foster children, and was foster-mother to nearly 80 children.
For more information about the Foundation or the event, call 863-494-0043 or online helencw2003@gmail.com.
