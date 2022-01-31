Blanchard House Museum to spotlight Ocoee Massacre

PUNTA GORDA — U.S. history’s worst-ever Election Day violence, the Ocoee Massacre, goes on display Monday at the Blanchard House Museum in Punta Gorda.
The new “Spotlight Exhibit” details the violence that occurred on Nov. 2, 1920, when Mose Norman, a Black man, tried to exercise his constitutional right to vote in Ocoee.
This led to the death of 35 Black people after a white mob of over 250 people burned down the homes of at least 25 Black people, along with two churches and a Black fraternal lodge in the small town.
The exhibit will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Blanchard House Museum of African American History and Culture of Charlotte County at 406 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Punta Gorda.
“History heals. If we tell accurate history and we can talk about, history can heal,” museum Executive Director Martha Bireda said. “Something you hold in (like this) that’s not transformed ...it repeats itself ... and this (Ocoee Massacre) is untold, untaught history.”
In June 2020, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 1213 into law requiring statewide education of the Ocoee Massacre, as well as the Holocaust curriculum, in public schools.
Some of the law’s goals are to provide a fuller, deeper understanding of the causes and aftermath of the Ocoee Massacre; to provide an understanding of the context of American life at the time of the massacre; and to provide understanding of how core beliefs about ourselves and others influence our attitudes and actions; among other goals.
The new bill was part of what motivated Bireda and museum curators Jill and Scot Shively to develop the new exhibit not only for museum guests but also for area students.
“There is a lot of conflict now (in the country),” Bireda said. “Black history is a part of American history. How can you talk about American history without Black history?
“With this history out there, the younger generations can learn what those beliefs were, how it impacted people, and that can heal so the next generation doesn’t have to go through this.”
Bireda went on to say that she believes the Ocoee Massacre was avoided as curriculum in schools because people were afraid to teach it.
“We don’t have to be afraid of history,” she said. “It can be a healing element in our society.”
Jill Shively added that people have to learn from others mistakes so they don’t repeat them.
“Just because you’re afraid of history doesn’t make it go away; it’s history ... it happened,” she said.
NOV. 2, 1920
On the morning of Nov. 2, 1920, Mose Norman, a prominent Black man, tried to exercise his constitutional right to vote but poll workers turned him away claiming he had not properly registered or paid his poll tax.
Angry, he returned with a shotgun but was disarmed.
False rumors were then spread of a Black mob preparing to march on the polls.
Norman was thought to go to the house of his friend, a Black man named Julius “July” Perry with whom he had worked to register Blacks to vote.
Local sheriffs and armed vigilantes went to Perry’s home to get Norman but he wasn’t there.
The mob surrounded the home of Perry and a battle erupted leading to the death of two white men. Four other people were wounded.
A lynch mob was then formed and led by Sam Salisburg, a known KKK member, who perceived Perry — a wealthy and politically-active Black man — to be the ringleader of the Black revolt.
Perry was captured and lynched the next day, Nov. 3, 1920.
A mob of more than 250 whites burned down the homes of at least 25 Black people, two churches and a Black fraternal lodge. At least 35 Black people were killed.
In the aftermath of the riot, all Black people were forced to leave Ocoee, only to return to the area in the 1980s.
LEARNING FROM THE PAST
“We would like for schools to come and for students to sit down and have a conversation about this,” Bireda said. “We want students to come in and do some more digging...We want people to use this exhibit and information to talk about it so that those kinds of beliefs that caused this won’t happen again.”
The Blanchard House Museum focuses on the preservation and study of artifacts related to the history, culture and contributions of Black residents in Charlotte County and Southwest Florida.
Bireda said they are already reaching out to area schools.
Homeschooled students, or other individuals, who are cautious of groups due to COVID-19 concerns can contact the museum to set up a private tour.
More information about the museum, its exhibits and its safety requirements can be found on its website, BlanchardHouseMuseum.org, or by calling 941-575-7518.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.