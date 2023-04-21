ARCADIA — As blueberry season wraps up in Southwest Florida, farmers in the area are still dealing with damage caused by Hurricane Ian — and hoping for a better crop next year.
Irvin Beidler, manager of Massen's Berry Patch in Arcadia, said Hurricane Ian wiped out much of the crop in September.
"We have a much higher demand than supply this year," Beidler said. "The hurricane defoliated a lot of the plants and blew some out of the ground."
There is still a U-pick season happening at the farm until the end of May — or until the fruit is gone.
"We don't want people to be disappointed if they come out," Beidler said. "We have 8 acres of blueberries, but less than half of what a normal season produces."
Beidler said one variety actually bloomed well, despite the storm.
"It's a kind that was grown to handle harsh southern weather," he said. "We're looking forward to next season … God willing, we'll have a good crop."
Massens' Berry Patch is at 3440 Pearce St., Arcadia. U-Pick hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
Debbie and Jeffrey Lucas, owners of ALL Blueberries, 3151 SW Gator Trail in Arcadia, said they lost about 4,500 of their mature plants to the storm.
"It was really heartbreaking," Debbie Lucas said. "But we do have some berries left — you just have to look for them. We will be open for U-Pick daily from 5 p.m. until dusk through Memorial Day."
The farm has 12 acres of blueberries available for U-Pick customers.
"We were very busy last weekend, but there are still some on the trees that haven't ripened yet," Debbie said.
Jerod and Lisa Gross, owners of Down South Blues in Arcadia, said the harvest is about 70% fewer this year due to Hurricane Ian.
"It's a family business and we hope more people will support local farmers," Jerod Gross said. "It's full-time work and we're held to very high standards to provide a safe and sustainable fruit."
Although the crop was delayed this year, there are still plenty of berries to pick.
"All farms in the area are having a rough time," Lisa Gross said. "Hopefully next season will be better."
Despite damage from the hurricane, owners say the the U-Pick season has been going well.
"Our blessing was that many of our plants were in pots," she said. "They were knocked over, but not wiped out."
Down South Blues is a 30-acre blueberry farm in Arcadia open for "U-pick" berries. The farm is at 1291 N.E. Hansel Ave. in Arcadia. The last days to pick your own berries are this weekend, April 21 and April 22 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They also sell berries commercially to retailers in the area.
University of Florida blueberry extension coordinator Doug Phillips has been overseeing blueberry farms in Florida for about six years.
"We help develop and patent different varieties of blueberries for growers to sell commercially," Phillips said. "We work with growers who have questions and suggest resources about mechanical harvesting. We also share data with researchers in Gainesville."
Phillips said the goal is to help growers throughout the state to be more profitable.
"Over the years, we've developed hybrid berries that can better handle Florida's climates," Phillips said. "We've been collecting data and samples from our blueberry breeding program since the 1980s."
Phillips said the university has one berry breed named for Arcadia.
"The farm owner named it after the town," he said. "It was first grown at a trial site in 2015."
