Disney DeSantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Heritage Foundation 50th Anniversary Celebration leadership summit April 21 in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

 Alex Brandon — staff, AP

TALLAHASSEE — A board appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to oversee Walt Disney Co. property called Monday for pursuing a lawsuit to counter litigation that the entertainment giant filed last week against the state.

Disney’s lawsuit, filed in federal court in Tallahassee, alleged that DeSantis and other officials improperly retaliated against Disney because of the company’s opposition to a controversial 2022 law that restricts instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in schools.


   
