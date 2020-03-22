ARCADIA — DeSoto County boat ramps will stay open for the time being despite the Board of County Commissioners declaring a local state of emergency in a meeting Sunday morning due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Currently, there are no confirmed cases of the virus in DeSoto County. In Charlotte County, there are two confirmed cases. Charlotte County declared a local state of emergency March 17 and officially closed their beaches Sunday.
“Our boat ramps are open right now and are planned to stay open,” DeSoto County Commissioner J.C. Deriso said. “That’s a great opportunity for a low-density environment (for families to get out of the house) and enjoy nature. I would just ask folks to think about not congregating in big huge parties on the river bank because when that kind of stuff gets out there, that would be what would cause that to tighten down.”
DeSoto County Commissioner Elton Langford advised the community to “err on the side of caution.”
“Just use common sense with this thing,” Langford said. “Just help your neighbors and use common sense. If you need to go to the store, by all means go but if you don’t, stay home ... (maybe) rake your yard ...”
What does this change?
Declaring a local state of emergency gives the county more options to respond quicker to issues.
“This is something very common that we do ... unfortunately, it’s usually something that we do for a weather (or hurricane) related event,” County Administrator Mandy Hines said. “It’s really an administration action. It doesn’t change our operations except in the fact that it just provides us more flexibility to respond quicker in the event that we need to.”
Hines said that all 67 counties in Florida have been declared eligible for federal assistance with or without a declaration of a local state of emergency.
“Local government is bound by a number of regulations,” Hines said. “What this does is it allows us to make purchases that we normally wouldn’t be able to make and allows us to sidestep some of our normal procedures in the event of emergency.”
