ARCADIA - A boy was killed; a woman critically injured and a toddler hurt when they were struck by a truck in Arcadia.
According to a news release from Florida Highway Patrol, a 37-year-old Arcadia man was driving a pickup truck at 12:40 p.m. Saturday along U.S. 17.
He was stopped at West Pine Street, according to FHP.
None of the victims were identified beyond their ages and hometown. All three are residents of Arcadia.
A woman, 34; boy, 12 and girl, 3, were pedestrians. The older two were walking while the 3-year-old was in a stroller.
The pedestrians "were walking eastbound in a crosswalk on U.S. 17," the news release said.
The driver of the pickup truck had been stopped at West Pine Street and attempted a left turn, it said. He struck the older pedestrians.
The 12-year-old boy was transported to an area hospital and pronounced dead; the 34-year-old woman was taken to an area hospital and has critical injuries, it said.
The 3-year-old suffered minor injuries, it said.
"The crash remains under investigation," the news release stated.
Press Release: Vehicle versus pedestrians crash on West Pine Street, Desoto County. One juvenile pedestrian deceased, one adult pedestrian with critical injuries and one child pedestrian with minor injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.