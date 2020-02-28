Boys & Girls Club/Arcadia $25,000 matching challenge, honoring coach Bowers

Boys & Girls Club announces $25,000 matching challenge with The Mosaic Company in honor of local Arcadian trailblazer Coach Richard Bowers
Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County announced a $25,000 matching challenge with The Mosaic Company at a groundbreaking ceremony of its Louis and Gloria Flanzer Boys & Girls Club on February 12.
The expansion of the Louis and Gloria Flanzer Boys & Girls Club, 18 School Ave. in Arcadia, will include a renovation of the historic Smith-Brown Recreation Center. The structure will be transformed into a multi-purpose gymnasium for hundreds of youth with designated space for physical activities, project-based learning and enrichment programs that further fosters positive youth development.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County will include tributes to Smith-Brown’s significant impact on the community—beloved coach and former teacher at the Smith-Brown School Richard Bowers, for instance.
“In honor of Coach Bowers dedicating his lifelong career to empowering Arcadia’s youth as an educator and coach, the gymnasium floor will be named the Coach Richard Bowers Court,” said Bill Sadlo, president/CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County. “We are honored to recognize Coach Bowers and showcase his lifelong commitment to help children and teens across DeSoto County reach their full potential with help from The Mosaic Company.”
Mosaic will match individual contributions up to $25,000, and support the Coach Richard Bowers Court at the Louis and Gloria Flanzer Boys & Girls Club.
“Mosaic is proud to play a role in this well-deserved honor for Coach Bowers’ lifetime commitment to education and DeSoto County’s students,” said Heather Nedley, Mosaic's Public Affairs and Community Relations manager. “If you went to DeSoto County schools, you know who Coach Bowers is and naming the gym floor in his honor signifies the impact he has made on generations of youth in our community.”
For more information or to make a contribution to the Coach Richard Bowers Court Challenge, please click here or call 941-366-3911.
