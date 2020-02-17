ARCADIA — Hundreds of DeSoto County youth will have new opportunities for education and empowerment thanks to a Boys & Girls Club expansion project in Arcadia.
The Louis and Gloria Flanzer Boys & Girls Club − opened in July 2018 − broke ground Feb. 12 to expand their current facility at 18 School Ave. in Arcadia, next to the Smith-Brown Recreation Center.
The project
The project will add 7,000 square feet to the facility, allowing the club to serve 200 more children in Arcadia.
"Currently, we are at capacity with 75 children between the ages of 6 and 11," said Sara Bealor, director of communications for BGC of Sarasota County, which oversees the Louis and Gloria Flanzer club. "With this expansion, we’ll be able to serve hundreds of children and extend our programs to children ages 6 to 18, providing areas for art, educational enrichment programs, technology, interactive learning classrooms, a kitchen to serve healthy snacks and meals and much more."
In 2019, Bealor said the city of Arcadia transferred the lease of the Smith-Brown Recreation Center to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County.
"With lead support from the Louis and Gloria Flanzer Philanthropic Trust, the organization will transform the structure into a multi-purpose gymnasium for youth with designated space for physical activities, project-based learning and enrichment programs that further fosters their personal development," Bealor said.
The Smith-Brown Recreation Center
The Smith-Brown center was built in the late 1950s and is currently inoperable.
"The facility is in a dilapidated state," Bealor said. "No one can use the space today due to safety concerns and years of sitting empty. While the expansion is going to bring new, innovative opportunities to Arcadia’s future leaders in a modern, up-to-date facility, the project will also include tributes to the historic significance of the Smith-Brown Recreation Center and local trailblazers, including coach Richard Bowers."
The coach, the educator
Bowers devoted his 43-year career in education to empowering children and teens across DeSoto County to reach their full potential, according to a biography on the BGC of Sarasota County's website. From 1956 to 1998, Bowers worked as a teacher, coach and dean of students to connect students and athletes to opportunities that helped them chart a path toward a successful future.
Bowers, who was unavailable for comment, retired from teaching in 1998 but didn't stop his efforts in DeSoto County.
In 2014, Bowers co-founded and chaired the Smith-Brown Community Foundation with a goal to restore the Smith-Brown Recreation Center.
Bowers and other community members raised funds locally and at the state level to renovate the first phase of the initiative, resulting in the opening of the Louis and Gloria Flanzer Boys & Girls Club.
The BGC organization has raised $2.6 million from private donors, foundations and community partners to support the expansion project.
In a separate Feb. 13 press release, BGC of Sarasota announced that the new gymnasium floor will be named for Bowers.
“In honor of Coach Bowers dedicating his lifelong career to empowering Arcadia’s youth as an educator and coach, the gymnasium floor will be named the ‘Coach Richard Bowers Court,'” said Bill Sadlo, President/CEO at BGC of Sarasota County. “We are honored to recognize Coach Bowers and showcase his lifelong commitment to help children and teens across DeSoto County reach their full potential with help from The Mosaic Company.”
The Mosaic Company will match individual contributions 1:1, up to $25,000, and support the Coach Richard Bowers Court at the Louis and Gloria Flanzer Boys & Girls Club.
“Mosaic is proud to play a role in this well-deserved honor for Coach Bowers’ lifetime commitment to education and DeSoto County’s students,” said Heather Nedley, local Mosaic spokesperson in the release. “If you went to DeSoto County schools, you know who Coach Bowers is, and naming the gym floor in his honor signifies the impact he has made on generations of youth in our community.”
The beauty of the project
Ashley Coone is a lifelong Arcadian who played a major part in bringing the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota to DeSoto.
"The beautiful thing about this project is that it has brought attention to the plight and need of DeSoto kids," Coone said. "The BGC will help create greater futures for so many kids in Arcadia. And we are grateful to the many people and organizations that help make this a reality."
Educational operations are still ongoing at the Louis and Gloria Flanzer club despite the construction work.
"We will operate after school and during the summer," Bealor said. "When the building is not serving children, like during the day while they are in school, we are happy to work with community partners for use of the space. For example, at our Lee Wetherington Boy & Girls Club in Sarasota, we have a wonderful partnership with United Way Suncoast during tax season to offer free tax prep to qualifying individuals in the building while our club members are in school."
Bealor said they currently don't have a concrete end date in sight for the expansion project but they are hoping to have it done by the end of the year.
