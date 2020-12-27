ARCADIA — Lifelong DeSoto County resident Kelly Anderson has only worked for the Boys & Girls Club in Arcadia since July, but she is all too familiar with the community's need for the group and its programs.
"There is not a lot to do in DeSoto," said Anderson, facility front desk specialist. "If you live here, you know there isn't (much to do) ... especially for the youth."
The Boys and Girls Club of Sarasota has only been operating out of the Louis and Gloria Flanzer Boys & Girls Club on 18 School Ave. in Arcadia since 2018.
To reflect that work and ongoing development of a new facility for the area, the organization has changed its name to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties.
But it's more than just a name change.
"I’ve lived in DeSoto County my whole life − born and raised," Anderson said. "We didn’t have anything like this when my son was young (or when I was young).
"This is something where these kids get positive points in their lives. It gives them somewhere to go, somewhere to play instead of just being out there (in the streets) doing whatever because that happens here."
Arcadia is the sixth location added to their club, which also includes communities in Sarasota, Venice and North Port.
“We are so excited for this next chapter, and look forward to continually developing new and innovative ways we can ensure thousands of children and teens continue to achieve their full potential,” said Bill Sadlo, president of the Sarasota club, in a press release.
“Inside our clubs," Sadlo continued, "youth are becoming leaders, developing life skills, discovering passions, connecting with mentors and participating in programs that they may not otherwise have the chance to experience.”
The group is currently renovating the site of the Louis and Gloria Flanzer Boys & Girls Club into a full-service facility.
The project includes the addition of a 8,800-square-foot building that will have a commercial kitchen, food pantry, modern classrooms, office space and more.
The Smith-Brown Recreation Center adjacent to the facility is also getting an upgrade and will be renamed the Peace River Citrus Products, Inc. Health & Fitness Center.
"The structure (will be transformed) into a multi-purpose gymnasium for youth with designated space for physical activities, project-based learning and enrichment programs that further fosters their personal development," club spokesperson Tanya Orr told The Daily Sun in an email.
The center will also have a fully-renovated gymnasium floor called the “Coach Richard Bowers Court," named for longtime DeSoto coach and educator Richard Bowers, Jr., who devoted his 43-year career in education to empowering children and teens across the county.
The work is expected to be wrapped up by next summer. Once complete, the club will be able to serve at least 250 club members between the ages of 6 and 18, providing area students with educational, recreational and developmental programs.
Anderson said that before the coronavirus pandemic, their current building could only hold around around 100 children.
"The numbers are lower now but when I came here in the past, they had 100 kids in the small building," she said. "They had an outside area but they didn’t have the playground, they didn’t have a covered pavilion (like they have now)."
"I think it is so amazing that they are doing this and everyone that is involved," Anderson continued. "The kids love it. They love coming here."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.