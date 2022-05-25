ARCADIA — Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties hosted its fifth annual Kentucky Derby Fundraiser: Brims & Bow Ties earlier this month.

This was the first time the organization held the event in Arcadia at the Louis and Gloria Flanzer Boys & Girls Club.

The event, held May 7, honored two community champions, Sister Ann De Nicolo and the legacy of Louis and Gloria Flanzer. The honorees were each presented with a Community Champion Award.

The Community Champion Award is presented to those with a legacy of impact on local families through their service and their support.

The first honoree, Sister Ann De Nicolo of the order Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, devoted her life to the service of others and retired from Catholic Charities in 2021.

The second award went to honor the  legacy of philanthropists, Louis and Gloria Flanzer. The late Louis and Gloria Flanzer were committed to helping strengthen families and communities.

They established the Louis and Gloria Flanzer Trust in 2006, and their legacy continues through the work of co-trustees, Eric Kaplan and Dr. Dean Hautamaki.

