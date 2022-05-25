Sofia Gilot (left), the Louis and Gloria Flanzer Boys & Girls Club director, helped host the 5th Annual Kentucky Derby Fundraiser: Brims & Bow Ties May 7. Gilot poses with a Sister Ann De Nicolo, a recipient of this year's community champion award.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties hosted its 5th Annual Kentucky Derby Fundraiser: Brims & Bow Ties May 7 in Arcadia. Pictured is a guest, along with Jaliyah L. (middle) and Shaneka Coone (right).
Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties hosted its 5th Annual Kentucky Derby Fundraiser: Brims & Bow Ties May 7 in Arcadia. Michael Doyle, a senior vice president with the local organization, poses with Sister Ann De Nicolo, a recipient of the community champion award.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties hosted its 5th Annual Kentucky Derby Fundraiser: Brims & Bow Ties May 7 in Arcadia. Guests Amy Bott and Larry McLaren pose for a picture.
Karen Madden poses with Jalisiah L. and Jaliyah L. during the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties' 5th Annual Kentucky Derby Fundraiser: Brims & Bow Ties in Arcadia.
The Louis and Gloria Flanzer Boys & Girls Club program director Nene Shaw and Jalisiah L. during the 5th Annual Kentucky Derby Fundraiser: Brims & Bow Ties earlier this month in Arcadia.
