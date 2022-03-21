Fans stand for the National Anthem before the start of the Atlanta Braves-Tampa Bay Rays spring training game Saturday at Charlotte Sports Park.
Fans try for autographs before the start of the Atlanta Braves-Tampa Bay Rays spring training game Saturday at Charlotte Sports Park.
Fans try for autographs before the start of the Atlanta Braves-Tampa Bay Rays spring training game Saturday.
Tampa Bay Rays SS Wander Franco (5) signs autographs before the start of the Atlanta Braves-Tampa Bay Rays spring training game Saturday at Charlotte Sports Park.
Fans enter the gates to see the Atlanta Braves - Tampa Bay Rays spring training game Saturday at Charlotte Sports Park.
Tampa Bay Rays RF Randy Arozarena (56) signs autographs before the start of the Atlanta Braves - Tampa Bay Rays spring training game Saturday at Charlotte Sports Park.
Jack gets a boost from his father John O'Reilly to see the players enter the field before the Atlanta Braves-Tampa Bay Rays spring training game at Charlotte Sports Park.
PORT CHARLOTTE — Spring training came late this year, but fans are turning up in droves to see Major League Baseball up close and personal.
The Tampa Bay Rays, defending American League East champions, are drawing good crowds to Charlotte Sports Park.
