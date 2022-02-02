ARCADIA -- A Bradenton man was arrested in DeSoto County last month after allegedly attempting to steal a truck.
Yossel Gonzalez, 25, was charged by the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office with one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle.
DeSoto County deputies were called to a property on SE Pine Island Road on Jan. 12 for a report of a stolen vehicle.
An employee of the business at the scene told deputies that he had heard a car honk in the area, then saw an unknown person start walking towards his work truck. The truck, a Ford F-150, had an open door for the driver’s seat.
The employee said that he attempted to warn the subject away, but the subject got into his truck and attempted to drive away. The employee managed to reach the truck before it left, and then was able to “reach inside and put the truck in part,” according to the report.
After that, the subject got out of the truck and entered another vehicle before fleeing the scene. The employee noted that the subject had been wearing blue jean shorts.
Another witness, the business owner, told deputies that he had previously seen people in other vehicles come near the property and look at abandoned vehicles on the property.
After speaking with the witnesses, deputies looked at the recovered truck; they noticed a wooden rifle with a scope was in “plain sight” inside the vehicle. The employee told them that the rifle also belonged to him.
Gonzalez, meanwhile, had been engaged in conversation with other DeSoto County deputies along with several other men. Gonzalez was noted to be the only one in the group with blue jean shorts. Deputies proceeded to set up a show up identification with the witnesses.
By the time the witnesses were transported to Gonzalez’s location, he was already in handcuffs. Deputies recognized this situation as being in violation of show up procedure; according to the report, the deputy driving the witnesses to the location attempted to prevent the witnesses from observing Gonzalez while he was handcuffed.
However, one of the witnesses had already seen Gonzalez and said out loud “that’s him.” The witnesses also identified a white Dodge vehicle that Gonzalez and the other men were near as one of the vehicles seen scoping out the property before.
When asked why Gonzalez was already in handcuffs, the deputies at his location alleged that he had provided a fake name to them and “was not listening to their orders.”
In the arrest report for the incident, the lead deputy noted that the show up was “not demonstrated appropriately;” however, deputies concluded that there was still probable cause to arrest Gonzalez, on the basis that he was the only person in the group who was wearing jean shorts and had previously been seen on the property before the incident.
Gonzalez was then charged with the attempted theft of both the truck and the rifle; he subsequently chose not to speak with law enforcement.
Court records from DeSoto County Court indicate that Gonzalez was also initially charged with grand theft of a firearm. However, the State Attorney’s Office declined to pursue that charge.
Gonzalez’s next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 28. He was released on $1,500 bond.
