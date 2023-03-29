ARCADIA - A Kentucky native’s longing for the bluegrass music he grew up playing led him to begin inviting pickers and fiddlers to his family’s RV park two decades ago.
Soon, musicians and fans of the Southern string music with its Scots Irish roots began flocking to Craig’s RV Resort.
The invitation is to bring grins and a desire to make friends at the sprawling park at 7895 N. Cubitis Ave., seven miles north of Arcadia off U.S. 17.
It happens on the fourth weekend of the month, starting on Friday with parking lot picking and bluegrass jamming ahead of stage performances on Saturday, where bands entertain a couple hundred fans under a “bluegrass barn” owners Vicky and Allen Wickey built soon after taking over park management from Vicky Wickey’s parents 20 years ago.
For Craig’s RV Resort’s first bluegrass show, musicians played on a flatbed trailer with a canvas covering.
“That was our stage,” Vicky Wickey said.
Since then, the 45-year-old park’s draw as a bluegrass venue “has grown and grown and grown,” she adds.
It began with Kentucky native Allen Wickey’s desire to hear more of the high energy, fast tempo music he grew up playing in the hills of The Bluegrass State. He got his wish, and these days is happy to just take in the music and the camaraderie the fourth weekend of the month brings.
“Allen hasn’t played in years,” Vicky Wickey said.
The bluegrass weekends are “always an adventure,” says Venice’s Mark Horn, mandolin player for Highway 41 South and president of the Southwest Florida Bluegrass Association, an organization Horn says is “joined at the hip” with the Heartland Bluegrass Association of Florida.
They share the name Heartland-Southwest Florida Bluegrass Association.
Many of the musicians and visitors camp at Craig’s for one or two nights, getting sites for rough camping for $10 and ones with water and electricity for $50.
Fans take in the music as the players jam.
“Then they get up in the morning and jam some more,” Horn said. “After the show is over, they will stay Saturday night.”
And, of course, they’ll jam some more, Horn said.
Before teaming up with Heartland, the Southwest Florida Bluegrass Association’s main venue was the now-closed Cultural Center of Charlotte County. Craig’s was the Heartland Association’s home.
“The Cultural Center was nice, but you didn’t have the environment to jam” with the campers, Horn said. “So, it is nice to come back to Craig’s.”
ENCOURAGED TO JOIN IN
Heartland’s website calls the weekend a “bluegrass bash” and encourages visitors to bring traditional bluegrass instruments and join in the informal playing sessions.
Jamming is so central to the monthly gatherings that Heartland has dubbed them “Just Jamming” weekends.
Here is a rundown on the weekends from Heartland:
The weekends offer camping, concession stand on Saturdays, jamming at individual campsites, or indoors or under the bluegrass barn roof if the weather is bad. These weekends feature stage shows on Saturday afternoon, guitar workshops, and frequent family-style activities such as potlucks. Admission to stage shows is $7 and free to Association members.
Heartland’s Bluegrass Bash weekends are not conducted on weekends that conflict with another major bluegrass event such as a local or nearby festival, or a major holiday weekend.
Guitar player and Venice retiree Alan Colpitts first joined in the picking at Craig’s in the late 1990s, falling in with four other string-instrument players who became Swinging Bridge, a busy band that years later plays Craig’s a couple times a year.
Currently, Swinging Bridge performs across Florida and elsewhere. Named after the bluegrass song “The Old Swinging Bridge,” the quintet adds a sixth member for some shows. It did 180 dates a year before COVID-19 shut things down. The group did 60 dates during the pandemic and rebounded last year to 125.
The performances are hardly short affairs, with most lasting up to three hours,” says Colpitts, a longtime member of the Heartland Bluegrass Association.
He recalls the band’s entry to performing occurred at Craig’s when a few of today’s members took the stage and played some tunes.
“They asked, ‘Can we play again?’” Colpitts said. “Eventually, we gave ourselves a name.”
Playing a lot of different venues around the state has led Colpitts to observe that people will listen to bluegrass.
“They may not go home and look for a CD or play it on the radio,” he said. “But when they are sitting and listening to bluegrass live, they will enjoy it.”
To mix things up some, the band “morphed into playing some Classic Country” with traditional bluegrass instruments, Colpitts says.
Looking out on audiences, he noticed the hybrid sound capturing the crowds, he said.
“All of a sudden, they are tapping feet and moving along. It was just the sound. They were attracted to it.”
STORYTELLING
Like country music, bluegrass tells stories. But with bluegrass, the stories are often immersed in hardship and tragedy, Horn said, retelling an old joke that “if you play a bluegrass record backwards, you’re still dead.”
Typical bluegrass lyrics have men and women cheating on each other and a likelihood “nobody makes it out alive,” Horn said. “It is life,” he added.
Contrasting bluegrass and country, the Smithsonian Institution cites bluegrass legend Bill Monroe’s characterization of bluegrass as a “high lonesome sound.”
A further difference, the Smithsonian says, is that “bluegrass songs are played with each melody instrument taking turns carrying the melody while the others revert to backing; this is in contrast to Old-time music, in which all instruments play the melody together.”
Bluegrass is a synthesis of country music. Its roots are across all cultures that settled the American South, especially its Appalachian region, the Smithsonian says, citing contributions from American blues, English, Irish, and Scottish traditions, and sacred and country music.
Bill Monroe’s “Blue Moon of Kentucky” launched bluegrass back in 1947. Today, his lament to lost love has a home at Craig’s RV Resort, just like all the other foot-tapping standards.
NEW BANDS WELCOME
To keep the music going and the crowds coming, the Heartland-Southwest Florida Bluegrass Association plans to make upgrades, starting with an outdoor kitchen, Horn says.
And in the meantime, members want to keep encouraging new musicians, he says. “We do support beginner bands and new bands.”
The monthly “Bluegrass Bash” is especially popular among the winter visitors who occupy many of the more than 300 RV lots at the park during the season.
“I can’t plug them enough,” Horn said of the Wickeys and their part in keeping bluegrass from falling into a category he calls “obsolete music.”
