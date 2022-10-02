Heide Haydu hugs a friend as they part ways after evacuating from Estero Island in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, three days after Hurricane Ian bore down on the barrier island. Haydu lives in the region and was staying at a beachfront resort with her husband on Estero Island when the storm hit. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
The owners of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the National Football League’s charitable foundation are donating $2 million to Hurricane Ian recovery efforts in Florida.
The Glazer family, who own the Bucs, announced the donation via a social media statement.
“The destruction suffered in southwest Florida and the damage inflicted throughout our state will be felt for some time. It will take entire communities resiliently working together for an extended period and our family is committed to aiding in the recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with the countless people affected, the heroic first responders and all those helping keep others safe,” said Bucs co-owner Darcie Glazer.
The Glazer family also owns the Manchester United soccer team in the English Premier League.
The NFL Foundation announced it is matching the $1 million donation. Bucs quarterback Tom Brady also said he would also be donating to Florida hurricane recovery league.
The league and team are also encouraging fans to donate to storm relief efforts via the American Red Cross.
“To join us in supporting those affected by Hurricane Ian, please visit http://redcross.org/nfl or text the word IAN to 90999 to make a $10 donation and help those in need,” the Bucs said in a social media post.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.