Tropical Weather

Heide Haydu hugs a friend as they part ways after evacuating from Estero Island in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, three days after Hurricane Ian bore down on the barrier island. Haydu lives in the region and was staying at a beachfront resort with her husband on Estero Island when the storm hit. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

 Rebecca Blackwell

The owners of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the National Football League’s charitable foundation are donating $2 million to Hurricane Ian recovery efforts in Florida.

The Glazer family, who own the Bucs, announced the donation via a social media statement.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments