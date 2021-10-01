ARCADIA - The investigation of a possible burglary in Arcadia on Monday led to local police charging a business owner on allegations of drug possession.
The Arcadia Police Department announced the arrest of Yosbel Gonzalez, 30, on their Facebook page on Thursday.
Gonzalez is the owner of Latin America Tire Service on Brevard Avenue, according to the post.
Authorities allege two APD officers received a “concerned citizen complaint” in the early hours of Sept. 27 about an open door at the business.
The officers arrived at the location and reported seeing an open door.
The officers then entered through the open door to see if there was an active burglary at the location in progress. After entering the building, APD alleges, the officers saw “in plain view” a back office with “a large amount of raw marijuana packaged in vacuum sealed bags.”
APD said that one of its officers then obtained a legal search warrant for the business location; a total of seven pounds of marijuana were found and removed from the location, as well as “several other items.” A safe was also found at the location.
Gonzalez was contacted as the owner of the business and came to the APD to be interviewed. During the interview, Gonzalez “denied ownership of the marijuana and the safe.”
In their post, APD said the combination to the safe was later obtained and the safe opened; approximately two ounces - or 53 grams - of cocaine was located inside.
Gonzalez was arrested and taken to DeSoto County Jail for booking. He was later released on $40,500 bond.
Gonzalez has been charged on three counts: trafficking cocaine between 28 grams and less than 150 kilograms, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, and possession or use of drug equipment.
The Daily Sun attempted to reach Gonzalez for comment on Friday, and spoke briefly to him on the phone. When informed of the social media page by Arcadia Police Department, the line disconnected.
