PUNTA GORDA — Seven communities surrounding South Burnt Store Road in Charlotte County have formed a coalition to address potential overgrowth and development.
The coalition formed a few months ago, but the communities make up around 4,000 residents in the south U.S. 41 area of the county.
About 5,100 new residential units have been approved by the county commissioners and are active in the planning phase of development in the region, according to documents.
"We’re not against growth," said John Fleming, a Burnt Store Corridor Coalition representative. "Charlotte County is going to grow. We just want to protect what’s here."
He said they want to work with local officials and administrators to consider how development changes will affect the communities already in existence.
"And then to safeguard it for us," Fleming said.
The coalition is made up of community members from Burnt Store Colony, Burnt Store Lakes, Burnt Store Marina, Burnt Store Meadows, Burnt Store Village, Pirate Harbor and Woodland Estates.
Burnt Store Meadows is within Punta Gorda city limits.
"This group is not looking to stop building, growth is going to be happening," Fleming said. "It would be a very unwise position to take to stop all growth because it’s not going to happen."
But he said they want to be prepared.
What they don't want is "for one day, we wake up and we have neighborhoods flooded out because something from some development up the road had a negative effect."
Coalition concerns range from water and wastewater issues, drainage and flooding, to traffic control and public safety.
"We do have issues regarding drainage, and there are specific issues with specific communities, but we’re also concerned about what happens to sheet flow from storms, the quality of our potable water in the future ... as well as how they will protect us from flooding," Fleming said.
Coalition representatives have had the opportunity to meet formally with Commissioner Christopher Constance and informally with Commissioner Stephen Deutsch.
"Fortunately, we have done a tremendous job of improving Burnt Store Road with regard to safety, traffic flow, and drainage," Constance said. "Not to mention the fact that we now have improved the water infrastructure to support growth for years to come."
The county recently completed its Burnt Store Road project, wrapping up expansion of the roadway to four lanes
The project also dealt with drainage, creating open swales, stormwater ponds, concrete pipes and structures to collect wastewater.
Water, sewer and reclaimed water mains were also installed.
The county also has expansion plans ready to go for the Burnt Store Water Reclamation Facility, which provides services for the region, to accommodate more customers.
County Public Relations Manager Caroline Wannall told The Daily Sun recently they hope to begin construction on the facility in the later half of 2023.
Constance said having residents reach out to local governments and commissioners directly is the way the system is supposed to work.
"We, as a commission, work best when our citizens reach out to us with their issues," he said. "That helps us to focus on problems that we might not have been aware were there."
Constance added that many of their questions and concerns will also be addressed in the county's ongoing Burnt Store Corridor Study.
"This will help to answer a lot of questions and help us make better decisions," he said.
Fleming said he and another member met with Deutsch in the early stages of the coalition.
Deutsch said he's always open and accessible to everyone.
"To me, communication is important for good government," he said. "Drainage is a major issue (with development) and it's important to involve the community. I think we’re both heading in the same direction ... We’re all trying to look down the road and look ahead."
Fleming said the coalition plans to keep meeting with the remaining commissioners and city officials.
"We want to find out what it is that their issues are as it relates to building up the community and we’d like them to hear what ours are," Fleming said. "That way, in the future, if something would have come up as far as development or some other type of project, they would at least think of the concerns of this area."
Punta Gorda Mayor Lynne Matthews said she hopes to participate in the coalition's future meetings.
"I’m glad they formed the group, because I think they have some real concerns," she said, "and hopefully by getting all the governmental bodies involved, some of their problems can be addressed and make that corridor safer."
