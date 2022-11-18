ENGLEWOOD — Debbie Marks wants to follow the West Dearborn Street improvements to their conclusion before she retires as Sarasota County's manager of the Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency.
Marks served as the county's CRA manager since 2007, but is now retiring.
Marcie Castaneda is readying herself to pick up as the CRA manager where Marks left off.
"I love working with a community," Castaneda said.
She hopes to assist the CRA and Englewood community as it grows and evolves.
"My door will be open and I want much input from the community," she said.
Castaneda described as someone who enjoys having her "boots on the ground."
Castaneda looks forward to assisting the Englewood Community Redevelopment Advisory Board with its update and revision to its five-year plan. The CRA, she said, will be scheduling workshops to garner input from residents and business owners on what they'd want to see.
While a decade ago she lived in Port Charlotte, Castaneda more recently worked in Maryland as a business and community development manager for Gov. Larry Hogan's administration.
Her duties included developing strategies and encouraging business expansion and community growth.
Castaneda assisted in the growth of international commerce and business through Maryland's Secretary of State office. She was recognized in 2009 as among the 100 leading Latina women in the Washington D.C., Maryland and Virginia. And in 2021, she was named as one of the 21 most powerful Latinas in the region of Washington D.C., Maryland and Virginia.
Castaneda also built a corporate career in the private sector in public relations and marketing. She also has experience in strategic planning and policies for nonprofits.
Castaneda earned a bachelor's degree from Drexel University in Philadelphia where she majored in corporate public relations and marketing, minoring in sociology and anthropology.
She is married and has two daughters.
Castaneda said, she looks forward into settling into the suburban ambiance of Englewood rather than an urban setting of Fort Lauderdale or Miami.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.