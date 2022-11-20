ARCADIA — The Patterson Foundation is hosting Rich Harwood in a duo of appearances at the end of November.
Harwood is a best-selling author and speaker who is on his “Healing & Hope Tour.”
The events, which are described as “inspirational conversations around the community’s shared aspirations and the positive change they can help create” are set for DeSoto Middle School and at the Hyatt Regency Sarasota.
The events are free due to The Patterson Foundation’s support, according to a news release.
“For more than 30 years, (Harwood) has innovated and developed a new philosophy and practice of how communities can solve pressing issues, create a culture of shared responsibility and deepen people’s civic faith,” the news release states. “Harwood has helped people in communities work together to overcome immense challenges using this approach.”
The events are from 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29 at DeSoto Middle School and from 8-9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Hyatt Regency Sarasota — with breakfast provided.
“I have a long connection with the Suncoast and a deep affection for it,” Harwood said. “Now is a crucial time to engage people both around the challenges they face and the opportunities to build hope.”
He is founder and president of The Harwood Institute.
The nonprofit coach people and groups how “to solve complex challenges and change how communities work together,” the news release states.
He has written the bestsellers “Stepping Forward,” and “Unleashed: A Proven Way Communities Can Spread Change and Make Hope Real for All,” it notes.
His “Healing & Hope Tour” is working to help Americans “create a hopeful path forward together by focusing on what matters most and getting in motion to create meaningful, lasting change.”
It has been working to teach “concrete ways” for communities to work “with a focus on what they share in common and what they hope to create.”
He will also sign copies of his books that The Patterson Foundation is providing to attendees for free, the news release states.
“We can be the architect of our future or the tenant of change that happens when we don’t engage,” Patterson Foundation President/CEO Debra Jacobs stated in the news release. “Rich has worked masterfully with communities nationwide to help them uncover and work toward their shared aspirations. We look forward to the new possibilities these conversations will spark in the hearts of those who take part in them.”
The Patterson Foundation hosts the events through its Aspirations to Actions that works to provide “opportunities for communities in Charlotte, DeSoto, Manatee and Sarasota counties to take shared aspirations and turn them into actions that will result in positive change,” the news release noted.
“Harwood has supported Aspirations to Actions’ work for more than a decade by visiting our region to meet with local leaders and facilitate community conversations,” it said.
To register for either the Arcadia or Sarasota events, visit thepatterson foundation.org.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.