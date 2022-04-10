FORT OGDEN — While some details from its past may be unclear, the history of the century-old Fort Ogden School is undeniable.
"It just feels rich with history as you walk in the building," said new owner Caleb Chaney. "Between the old, huge banister staircase and the most original looking room — what I’d call the great room — that must have been the auditorium ... it still has a stage from when it was built."
In early March, Chaney bought the old school-turned-house for he and his family for around $690,000.
Chaney, along with his wife and seven kids, currently live in California.
The five-bedroom, three-bath home has over 8,500 square feet of living space, sits on around four acres of land, and also consists of a large detached garage.
"The history of the school was a huge appeal," Chaney said, "but there's this huge empty space (in its history)."
The exact date of when the school was built was either in the 1910s or 1920s, according DeSoto County Historical Society representative Carol Mahler.
"The Fort Ogden School is historic," she said. "My notes say it was built in 1923 and was closed in 1946.
"The Property Appraiser's website, however, lists the date as 1912, but I believe that is the date of the wood-frame school that the brick school replaced."
Mahler added that DCHS records show the Arcadia Enterprise newspaper, on March 8, 1923, reported the school board at the time authorized "the erection of a $20,000 school at Fort Ogden and a $10,000 building at Pine Level. The new schools are necessary, says the board, due to the increased population of the county."
Realtor Mac Martin, whose family has lived in DeSoto County for generations, closed the sale of the school to Chaney.
Martin said that the school was used as a community center at one point after it was decommissioned in the 1940s, as well a daycare for people with developmental disabilities.
"At some point the school district decided to sell it to private individuals who converted it into housing," Martin said.
"When it was up for sale, my clients purchased it," he added. "That was about three years ago and remodeled it. Then they decided to sell it and relocate back up north."
Martin said the school is "kind of divided into quadrants" with east, west, north and south wings, and is made up of larger rooms which were once classrooms.
"Two wings down stairs and two upstairs," Martin said. "It was a school house so bathrooms are in the middle of the hallway but hey were updated and converted into full baths. Another bathroom was converted to a small kitchenette."
He added that the previous owners, his clients, also added the large garage to the side of the home for an auto shop.
Chaney, who works as a contractor in construction, said that much of the original interior features appear to be from the school's early days.
"I can tell what it looked like originally because the main structure is pretty much identical," Chaney said. "The entire upstairs is still hardwood floors and you can still see indentations from desks everywhere in the house. In fact, you can see where all the desks were."
Chaney said they plan on keeping the desk marks, along with many of the older features.
"We love everything about the character of the school and that's why we’re not really changing anything there," he said. "We just want to update it like with a new paint job and refinishing the floors.
"There are even still little closets as you walk in the door ... one was probably for the girls, the other for the boys."
