ARCADIA — Arcadia police arrested three men in connection with the beating and subsequent death of a local homeless man.
Juan Sebastian was attacked Dec. 8 and later died at TideWell Hospice on Dec. 23, with his dog, Cheeto, by his side. The community held a vigil Saturday night to remember Sebastian and push for his attackers to be brought to justice.
Kyle Daniel Johnston, 27, was arrested Saturday night. His brother, Brett Michael Johnston, 25, was arrested Sunday.
The third suspect, Gary Charles Stanka, Jr., 31, was arrested on drug possession charges on Dec. 17 but has since been charged for his link to the assault.
All three men were charged with non-premeditated homicide.
Kyle’s bond was set at $100,000. Due to Stanka’s previous charges, his bail was set at $102,000. Brett’s bail was not immediately set.
“We are still investigating,” said Arcadia Police Marshal Matthew Anderson despite the arrests. “This investigation is still underway. We still have more people we have to talk to.”
Sebastian, 69, and his shaggy red dog Cheeto, 10, were local celebrities, winding their way up and down Arcadia sidewalks.
After Sebastian’s death, Cheeto was adopted by a new owner.
