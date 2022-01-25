Charlotte County commissioners unanimously approved a change to zoning bylaws Tuesday that will prohibit phosphate mining and related activities such as phosphate manufacturing.
The move comes as a block to one of the world’s dominant corporations and fertilizer manufacturers, Mosaic, which has most of its operations up the Peace River into Hardee and Polk counties.
The only discussion was praise from Mosaic’s most vocal opponent, Tim Ritchie, who began March Against Mosaic more than three years ago.
“This is probably one of the greatest things to happen in Charlotte County,” said Ritchie, a Punta Gorda resident. “By conserving our county, we are protecting our drinking and bathing water.”
Prohibited with the new regulation will be mining as well as any activities that process phosphorus into phosphate used in fertilizer. Also prohibited will be the creation of phosphogypsum waste stacks, which the industry started creating generations ago as a way to stack the slightly radioactive waste material. Unlike other countries, the U.S. government does not allow phosphate waste to be used in road construction.
Mosaic has sought changes to that restriction as an option that would allow the industry locally to rely less on the gypstacks, but has encountered setbacks to changing those rules.
Mosaic is seeking to expand its mining operations in neighboring DeSoto County. That county has rebuffed the industry giant.
Mosaic, however, plans to reapply in the near future.
Mosaic has said it has no plans to set up operations in Charlotte County, which has high-value coastal real estate, unlike the central state counties where the phosphate industry has operated. A legacy gypstack on coastal Tampa’s Piney Point, left by another phosphate company, developed a leak last year that raised the specter of a major pollution disaster in a highly populated area.
Mosaic also said Charlotte County has no significant phosphorus reserves.
Mosaic spokesperson Jackie Barron gave this statement to The Daily Sun at an earlier date:
“The whole move by the county is an unfortunate waste of time. The overture creates more theater than addressing actual, local challenges. It is an indirect attack on the 3,000 essential workers helping to ensure a domestic source of fertilizer exists so this country isn’t reliant on other countries for its food. And it’s an insult to the tens of thousands whose businesses depend on the Florida Phosphate Industry for their livelihood but again, at the end of the day, it doesn’t actually matter.”
Mosaic opponents unsuccessfully fought Mosaic’s application several years ago to renew its permit to discharge storm water from its industrial site in Bartow, about 90 miles from Charlotte County, but connected by the Peace River.
Mosaic says its activities are highly regulated, and pose no threat to the environment.
State Sen. Ben Albritton, R-Wauchula, has said he opposes Charlotte County’s denial of phosphate operations, given the necessity of fertilizer in feeding the world.
Industry experts at the Florida Industrial and Phosphate Research Institutes have said mining of phosphate in Florida is not likely to expand dramatically due in part to the value of the real estate for development, and also due to the difficulty in reaching deeper deposits. However, if all the ore were extracted, the supply could last another 300 years, the institute states.
"I give you all a big handshake and a big hug," said Ritchie, and he invited board members to join him in his next fight over Mosaic's mining operations in Central Florida.
