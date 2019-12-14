The Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce on Friday held its 3rd annual Hometown Community Christmas Tree Lighting & Marketplace at the county's administration center on Murdock Circle in Port Charlotte. 

There were food trucks, vendors, a singing Santa and plenty of holiday cheer to add warmth on a beautiful night in southwest Florida. And then at dusk, Santa, Mrs. Clause and those celebrating counted down to a magical lighting of the tree.

Countdown: 10 days

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments