The Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce on Friday held its 3rd annual Hometown Community Christmas Tree Lighting & Marketplace at the county's administration center on Murdock Circle in Port Charlotte.
There were food trucks, vendors, a singing Santa and plenty of holiday cheer to add warmth on a beautiful night in southwest Florida. And then at dusk, Santa, Mrs. Clause and those celebrating counted down to a magical lighting of the tree.
Countdown: 10 days
