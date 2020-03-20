Beach lovers need to find another pastime — at least until the coronavirus threat wanes.
Citing public health issues, Sarasota and Charlotte counties, like elsewhere in Florida, are closing their public beaches this weekend, Sarasota today and Charlotte Sunday.
“All Charlotte County beaches will be closed at 6 a.m. Sunday (March 22, 2020),” the county announced Friday. “The closure affects Englewood Beach and Port Charlotte Beach.”
A sign posted by Sarasota County lifeguards at Manasota Beach alerted its patrons Friday: “Stay hydrated, Maintain Social Distance, Beach Closed Tomorrow.” Manasota Beach was the only beach on Manasota Key with signs Friday morning notifying patrons that the public beaches were closing today and Sunday.
Sarasota County also announced its SCAT Route 26 to Manasota Key will be suspended Sunday since Charlotte County’s Englewood Beach will be closed on that same day.
The counties decisions came in the wake of Gov. Ron DeSantis wanting to put a crimp into college Spring Break.
“Spring break (is) done,” he stated in an order Thursday in which the state limits gatherings on beaches to 10 or fewer individuals.
No beach, no stay
Jim Rohloff enjoyed his last morning of sun and surf Friday morning at Manasota Beach. An annual visitor from Michigan, Duchock said he’ll head to the beach daily and spends a few morning hours lying on the beach.
He understood why Sarasota closed its public beaches.
“They had to do it,” Rohloff said of the county’s decision.
He did say beach-goers generally did try to remain at respectful social distances from one another. Also, he noticed Friday fewer people made their way to the beach. They didn’t have to play ring-around-the-parking-lot before finding a space.
But now, with the beaches closing, Rohloff said he and his wife, Jill, who intended to stay until April 1, will probably will leave early, within a week.
Rohloff isn’t alone.
Even though she believes it may be better and healthier to be outdoors than indoors, Nancy King, a visitor from upstate New York, near Albany, also thinks the counties made the right decision to close beaches for the public health.
But with the restaurants curtailing their services and now the beaches closed, she, too, is thinking of cutting her visit short and returning home early.
Beach of last resort
Stump Pass State Park Beach on the southern tip of Manasota Key and the other Gasparilla Island State Park lighthouse beaches on the southern half of Gasparilla Island remain open on a limited basis.
Lee County closed its Gasparilla Island beaches Thursday.
The state park beaches, like other state parks, are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The park rangers, however, will be limiting access to the beaches when the parking lots are half filled.
The policies, however, are changing daily, and the public is encouraged to check for updates at www.floridastateparks.org.
Policies posted Friday included cancellations of all events, activities, special event reservations, pavilion rentals and camping/cabin reservations at Florida State Parks for the next 60 days.
For more information about the Gasparilla Island State Park, call 941-964-0375.
