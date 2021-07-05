Charlotte County commissioners declared a state of emergency Monday morning to ease emergency operations during and after the passing of Tropical Storm Elsa.
All Charlotte County offices will be closed Tuesday. Charlotte County Community Services summer camps also will be closed Tuesday.
Emergency Management Director Patrick Fuller said at the morning meeting, however, that he does not currently expect severe impact except for isolated areas of the barrier islands and beaches where older homes could be flooded by an anticipated 2-4 foot storm surge. Areas of Charlotte Harbor could also see storm surge, he said.
Hurricane monitors are watching what happens to Elsa to see if the storm slows down or speeds up once it passes over Cuba. So far, Fuller said, the American hurricane models have been fairly accurate, this time beating European model early predictions that the storm might head out to sea in the Atlantic.
Fuller said he will update his condition report at 1:30 Monday afternoon. There are currently no plans to open elementary schools as emergency shelters, but staff are on standby if the situation changes. About seven people in the county who are dependent on electrical power for life support systems have indicated they would move to a shelter in a sustained power outage, Fuller said
Models are better at predicting a storm's path than they were in 2004 when Hurricane Charley made an unexpected direct hit on Punta Gorda, Fuller said. But it's still harder to predict wind speed of a storm, he said.
Increased wind speed can increase storm surge, he said. High winds can still spin off small tornadoes, he said. While there are no plans at the moment to call for evacuations, Fuller said, manufactured homes are the most susceptible to damage from these localized tornadoes. He did not recommend staying in manufactured homes during a tropical storm.
DeSoto County
DeSoto County will open a storm shelter at the Turner Center on an as-needed basis. The shelter is not open currently.
If you're in need of sheltering as a result of the storm, call Emergency Management at 863-993-4831 beginning Tuesday morning at 8 a.m.
