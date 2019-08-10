A rural toll road through the state's undeveloped interior is back on the agenda.
Charlotte and DeSoto counties have a seat at the table for a project with a long name: Multi-Use Corridors of Regional Economic Significance or M-CORES.
Three commissioners from these two counties are among 125 officials and advocates expected to attend the first task force meetings on Aug. 27 at the convention center in Tampa.
Called Billionaires Boulevard by critics, the proposed north-south toll road squeaked by the Florida legislature earlier this year and was quietly signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis on May 17.
State Senate President bill Galvano described the project earlier this summer. “These new infrastructure corridors will help Florida strategically plan for future population growth, revitalize rural communities, and enhance public safety, while at the same time protecting Florida’s unique natural resources and habitats."
DeSantis said simply, "I think we need new roads in Florida to get around."
This is what critics said.
“It is the worst bill for Florida’s environment we have seen in more than 20 years,” the Sierra Club told the Palm Beach Post.
How will Charlotte and DeSoto counties be affected?
The Florida Department of Transportation did not return requests for information, however, the department has posted previous work on this project, that has been under debate for years.
In 2007, FDOT conducted a study and concluded an interior connector tollroad would not make enough in tolls to pay for itself. The report notes that the state could pay for it in other ways, if it chose to.
That earlier project would have started in Lee County and ended in Polk or Osceola counties. The current proposal is for a highway that would begin farther south in Collier County and end farther north and west at the Georgia border, east of Tallahassee. In 2007, the proposed route included the southeastern corner of Charlotte County and Babcock Ranch Preserve. For DeSoto County, it could have run through the northeastern agricultural corner. Neither county was expected to have an interchange in 2007.
Charlotte County commissioners picked its chairman, Ken Doherty, to represent the county. Another Charlotte County commissioner, Christopher Constance, will also be on the task force, as chairman of the Metropolitan Planning Organization.
In Desoto, Commissioner Elton Langford is listed as the representative.
DeSoto and Charlotte counties are part of the southern third of this project, called Soutwest-Central Florida Connector. The middle section is called counter-intuitively - Northern Turnpike Connector and the northern section is called Suncoast Connector. Task forces for each of the three sections will meet separately all day at the Tampa convention in August.
An interior highway has long been on the agenda for the state in one form or the other. Advocates point to the potential to boost the economy of the rural interior counties which generally do not experience the same growth as the coastal counties. Critics include environmentalists, who seek to preserve the state's remaining undeveloped land for wildlife passage. Other critics are those who see the project as a boondoggle for wealthy land owners, in particular, Thomas Peterffy of Palm Beach, who four years ago bought 561,000 acres around the proposed route, according to the Palm Beach Post.
FDOT analyzed the potential for relieving congestion on existing roads in 2007. Its engineers projected minimal improvement for I75, but some improvement for State Road 17 in Polk County.
To address concerns, the new legislation requires participation by environmental groups and also has a workforce development component.
To start the project, legislation includes funding of $45 million starting this year and $90 million for next year. The goal for the start of construction by the end of 2022 and for completion by the end of 2030.
