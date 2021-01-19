Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that COVID-19 vaccination appointments will be available at seven Publix locations in Charlotte County starting Wednesday. Vaccinations will begin Thursday.
Vaccinations will also be offered at 32 Publix locations in Lee County.
The announcement was made during a press conference in Cape Coral.
Appointments can be made at www.publix.com/covid-vaccine
Visit yoursun.com for more updates.
