Some thoughts for those considering buying or asking for an astronomical telescope this holiday season.
A fine endeavor, I must say. But I have a few words of advice for those who must spend their money wisely.
As I have said before, refine the area of astronomy that interests you the most. Being brutally honest with yourself will guide you in your instrument purchases. Do not fall into the “Aperture Fever” trap, as I call it. While big telescopes gather a lot of light and allow one to look deep into space, most of the action does not happen out there. Eclipses, solar and lunar, transits, occultations and the passing of comets all come within the grasp of a four-inch telescope. And a three or four-inch telescope can easily show the rings of Saturn, lunar eclipses, the moons of Jupiter and craters on the moon. The sun can also be viewed, but only when proper filtering is applied. All these objects and events are within our solar system, not deep space.
These events are also most newsworthy, therefore most publishable, if you like to see your name in print or online and associated with an astronomical photo. I say these events are most newsworthy because the man on the street may have seen or heard about something happening in the sky or wondered “just what was that I saw in the sky last night?” And wanted to learn more.
Large aperture telescopes have their strengths, it is true. As they gather more light, they offer higher magnification and higher resolution of objects. As we increase magnification through a telescope, we must “pay” for that with light. In other words, the greater the magnification used, the dimmer the object will be. So for dimmer objects like galaxies and nebula, the bigger our bank account, the better. Therefore, if deep space interests you the most, then generally speaking the greater the aperture, the better.
Keep in mind, though: these deep space objects are rarely changing and have been photographed by people using similar or with far better equipment than yours for decades. Capturing a moment in time—like a lunar eclipse during totality—can be more publishable and somewhat more forgiving photographically.
Another misconception common among new telescope buyers is that because objects are far away in space, a great deal of magnification is required to view them. Telescopes that advertise 1000x magnification are misleading, for example, as you will quickly find that magnifications of 15x to 200x will yield the most satisfactory results, both visually and photographically.
That being said, my perfect choice for a good all-purpose telescope would be a 5-inch refractor—powerful yet portable—a serious instrument when coupled with a sturdy mount. This is a great choice ... but the downside is the cost. Refractors are the most expensive per inch of aperture. A far less expensive alternative would be a six-inch reflector, again on a sturdy mount. The reflecting telescope was invented by Sir Isaac Newton in the early 1600s. This optical design uses mirrors instead of lenses, and was then and is now an affordable alternative to a refractor.
As is good and bad in everything, while reflector telescopes are less expensive, they do require a bit more care. For these telescopes to perform optimally, the primary and secondary mirrors must be precisely aligned or “culminated.” And both of the mirrors are “first surface” mirrors that must be cleaned in a certain way and re-aluminized after some time.
Good luck, budding astronomers, may your holiday astronomy wishes come true!
Clear skies and Merry Christmas!
Former Arcadian Victor C. Rogus (F.R.A.S.) is a fellow of the Royal Astronomical Society, London, living in Sedona, Arizona
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.