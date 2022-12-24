NORTH PORT — There are 68 students at North Port’s Atwater Elementary School who will have a joyous Christmas because of some “honorary elves” at Unity Church of Peace.
Carmen Oberoi is a member of Unity Church, which sits at the dividing line between North Port and Port Charlotte.
Each year, the church “adopts” about 20 children who are in need of some holiday cheer.
In early December, teachers at Atwater Elementary nominated more than 60 children to be adopted this year.
“With so little time and many of our parishioners still up north due to the damages to their own homes by Ian, we didn’t know if we would have to disappoint some children,” Oberoi said. “But the spirit of community we have seen so often in our area came through and we had an additional 40 parishioners to step up within five hours.”
On Thursday, parishioners loaded up a caravan of several cars and trucks to deliver the gifts to the school. Presents consisted of bicycles, toys, and other gifts appropriate for the age of the child.
Each gift had a number on in for parents to pick up at the school and surprise their children on Christmas morning, according to Rev. Donna Loflin.
“We get them everything they ask for in their letter to Santa,” Loflin said. “We’re going to give the toys to the school administration and they will give them to the parents so Santa can deliver them on Christmas.”
Atwater teachers and administrators were waiting at the school for the caravan to arrive at 1 p.m. Thursday so the gifts could be unloaded before the children could see them.
Oberoi is especially thankful to the school this year because when Hurricane Ian hit, her family had to evacuate since they live on a canal.
“We have a large dog and weren’t sure where to go,” she said. “We were invited to shelter at Atwater school, and they took great care of my husband who is disabled, my son, myself and our dog Tyson — and for that I am very grateful.”
Media Specialist Stephanie Vigeant helped unload the presents on Thursday.
“This is so wonderful ... I feel like I am going to cry,” Vigeant said.
Oberoi thanked Vigeant for her help with referring kids to the church.
“Thank you for everything you do for our children — they are our future.”
