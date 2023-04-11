Trucks filled with oranges

Trucks filled with oranges wait outside a processing plant Monday at Peace River Citrus Products along State Road 72 near Arcadia.

 SUN PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON

On pace for some of the lowest outputs in decades, an updated forecast for Florida’s citrus production showed little change Tuesday as the growing season heads into its final months.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a forecast that estimated Florida growers will produce enough oranges to fill 16.1 million 90-pound boxes of oranges, the same as in a March forecast.


   
