On pace for some of the lowest outputs in decades, an updated forecast for Florida’s citrus production showed little change Tuesday as the growing season heads into its final months.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a forecast that estimated Florida growers will produce enough oranges to fill 16.1 million 90-pound boxes of oranges, the same as in a March forecast.
Grapefruit production was forecast at 1.7 million boxes, up from 1.6 million in March. But that is down from 3.33 million boxes during the 2021-2022 growing season.
The forecast of orange production is down from 41.2 million boxes produced during the 2021-2022 season. The current growing season was affected by Hurricane Ian, which hit in late September as the season was getting underway, and from a winter freeze.
However, growers have struggled for two decades against citrus greening disease and the pressures of residential and commercial development.
Tuesday’s forecast of specialty crops, listed as tangerines and mandarins, held steady at 500,000 boxes. Last season, specialty crops filled 750,000 boxes.
A separate report released recently by the federal agency projected that citrus output will decline nationally from 11.2 billion pounds in 2022 to 9.8 billion pounds in 2032.
“Total citrus production levels are projected to decline through the decade largely due to further attrition of bearing acreage in Florida’s orange and grapefruit industries,” the report said.
However, total “value of citrus production in the United States is projected to remain steady because of higher prices due to smaller domestic supply.”
Tuesday’s forecast came as Florida House and Senate budget proposals are about $20 million apart on citrus research funding.
A final budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year will be hammered out in the next few weeks
