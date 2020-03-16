ARCADIA — A city employee has agreed to resign after hanging a noose as a “practical joke” on a clubhouse wall at Arcadia Municipal Golf Course.
Lou Tasker’s resignation will take effect as soon as he completes a 30-day suspension without pay, according to a city press release.
“This was highly inappropriate,” City Administrator Terry Stewart told the Sun. “The noose was discovered in the clubhouse. The employee who found it was a supervisor. She went to her boss and informed him. (On March 2) he brought it to the attention of the city’s human resources department and myself.”
Stewart said the golf operations director was told to launch an investigation and review security camera footage.
When questioned, Tasker, a white male, is reported to have said he made and placed the noose on the hook as a “practical joke” directed at another white male employee, because the other employee had installed the hook without their supervisor’s permission, according to the release.
“Another employee had put a hook up on the wall (without permission) and (Tasker) was noodling him. This was his way to poke fun at a coworker to say, ‘you’re in trouble’,” Stewart told the Sun. “Nothing in his past shows that he has (any racial) feelings. The man he was joking with indicated that they had been teasing one another.
“There wasn’t any (evidence) there that the intent of this was racist. It was insensitive. It was inappropriate and done without thought on how it would affect others.”
Tasker, who couldn’t be reached for comment, had planned to fight the suspension but later agreed to the terms on the morning of his March 10 appeal hearing. At that time, Stewart demanded he resign. Tasker agreed to both in writing.
“Due to the incident’s insensitivity to those who see a hanging noose an an evil symbol, the 30-day suspension alone was not sufficient,” Stewart wrote in the release.
There is nothing in Tasker’s prior actions or behavior that ever demonstrated racial bias, according to Stewart.
“I insisted on his resignation but also have him serving out the suspension prior to resignation,” Stewart told the Sun. “Sometimes you do things and your intent isn’t for a particular outcome, but because of what you’ve done there are consequences to suffer. Unfortunately, that is what has happened.”
