ARCADIA — A patient at Florida Civil Commitment Center in Arcadia is suing to be released from the sex offender treatment facility.
The patient alleges in his lawsuit that FCCC employees and state personnel have prevented him from receiving annual mental health and risk assessments that would determine if he was still at risk of offending again.
Juan Francisco Vega has been a patient at FCCC since 2011, according to his lawsuit.
According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Vega was civilly committed after being adjudicated guilty for a kidnapping charge in 2011. He also has a number of kidnapping and sexual battery convictions from 1986.
Under Florida’s Jimmy Ryce Act, a judge can order a convicted sex offender to report to a civil commitment facility until they are determined by professionals to no longer be at risk of committing a sex offense.
However, Vega alleges that FCCC — operated by Wellpath Recovery Solutions — has not conducted a mental health or risk assessment for him in years. Instead, only “annual treatment progress reports” were compiled by staff.
“The … progress reports … were used as the sole instrument by (defendants) to decide whether plaintiff was likely to sexually re-offend if released from institutional care,” read the allegations in the lawsuit.
Most of the defendants named by Vega in the lawsuit are members of the State Attorney’s Office for the 11th Judicial Circuit or employees of the 11th Judicial Circuit — located in and around Miami — including State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle and Circuit Judge Migna Sanchez-Llorens.
He has also named three of his former court-appointed attorneys as defendants, alleging that they failed to seek independent psychological evaluation for him.
Three of the defendants named by Vega are psychologists working at FCCC — as well as Kristen Kanner, director of the state’s Sexually Violent Predator Program, and Shevaun Harris, state secretary for the Department of Children and Families.
The Daily Sun has attempted to contact representatives of FCCC and Wellpath for comment on the lawsuit. A phone message left for an officer of the company was not returned as of Tuesday afternoon.
Vega is seeking a $30 million judgment against the defendants, including punitive damages, attorney fees and witness compensation fees, as well as a new trial by jury to determine his status as a sex offender.
In 2017, Vega brought a lawsuit against a previous FCCC administrator for allegedly preventing him from marrying a former facility employee. According to court documents, the Highlands County Clerk’s Office would not approve a marriage certificate for “incarcerated persons” without authorization from the facility. The administrator at the time said that FCCC did not “approve or deny” marital decisions by residents.
The 2021 judgment in that case found that the Clerk’s Office had no authority to deny the marriage, as Vega’s civil commitment was not the legal equivalent of incarceration in a prison. Thus, Vega’s lawsuit against the FCCC administrator was dismissed.
