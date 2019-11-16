In the e-edition of Saturday's Sun, spacing for "What your leaders think about hearings" incorrectly indicated which quotes belonged to which state lawmakers. The online and print versions depict this more clearly.
One quote in particular from former U.S. Rep. Tom Rooney was shown as coming from state Sen. Ben Albritton (R-Bartow) in the e-edition. To clarify, these are the correct quotes.
Sen. Ben Albritton said: “I support President Trump fervently! These impeachment hearings are an affront to important work the US Congress should be doing instead of playing political games against a President that has served this country well and will continue to do so. This all reminds me of the smoke and mirrors game most career D.C. politicians play to attempt to influence elections and gain power. I believe the people of Florida and our great country will see through the smoke and see to it that our President is reelected in 2020.”
Former U.S. Rep. Tom Rooney said: “Without some bombshell we haven’t seen yet, to overturn an election I think you need definitive evidence of a crime. It should be clear and convincing. I don’t know that we have that which is why even though the president may get impeached, I doubt he’ll be convicted in the Senate. And if the economy is good in the fall (he) could very well win re-election.”
