Pocket park honors Clark brothers

First day of healing started this morning.

The mother of three brothers killed in a 2017 arson, her family, community and officials turned out under gray skies for the dedication of a pocket park in the boys' honor. Kenya Lindsay thanked those at the Clark Brothers Memorial Park and for “making this happen.” Park equipment on South Lee should be in place by mid-September, said Carl McQuay, the city's code enforcement chief and the Arcadia official leading the effort to commemorate brothers Marcus, Kiani and Kemaren Clark. Check the Aug. 22 Arcadian for a photo gallery and details of today's event.

4
0
0
2
0

Recommended for you

Load comments