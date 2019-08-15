Clark Brothers Park breaks ground Friday

By CRAIG GARRETT
Arcadian Editor
The mother of three Arcadia brothers killed in a fire returns to town Friday to help honor her children.
Kenya Lindsay, the boys’ grandfather, Arnold Mele, the mayor and others attend the morning ground-breaking for the Clark Brothers Memorial Park. The city-run recreational park is a tribute to Marcus, Kiani and Kemaren Clark, the Arcadia brothers dying in a March 2017 house fire. The grandfather and a woman escaped, but the visiting boys perished. Marian Evette Williams remains jailed for the alleged arson of Mr. Mele’s home. The park is at the vacant site.
Funded with Arcadia and state money, Clark Brothers Memorial Park honors obligations to neighborhoods lacking city-run recreation. Arcadia Parks and Recreation is also updating the Louis C. Anderson Park a few blocks away.
The Clark Brothers Memorial Park salutes the happy boys remembered for their pursuit of playing, said Carl McQuay, the city’s code enforcement chief overseeing the park project. Ground-breaking starts at 9 a.m.
“It’s the right thing to do,” McQuay had said in June when the park’s fixture list was revealed, including swings, slides and resting benches. “The area just needs a playground,” he said Monday, “and it brings us closer together.”
Marcus, Kiani and Kemaren were 10, 8 and 4, clearly pictured as a tight unit in family photos. Their mother in her grief moved away. The park is where Mr. Mele’s home was on South Lee at West Ash, she said, and “will help bring a little peace. And gives the kids something to do.”
