Once in a while we’ll hear someone ask, “What’s in a name?” That can be applied to any subject you can think of, but today it’s about cats. You know, those soft, purring critters that will cuddle you one minute, and then slice you to ribbons the next?
Anybody who know me knows that I’m not a fan of felines. Some believe I hate them because of the bumper stickers I’ve had on my trucks in the past, but I really don’t. I just don’t have a use for them. Now, if I had a big barn that was overrun with rodents, I’d have one or two outside cats, and they’d answer to the Mouse Muncher and Rat Breath. Well, I guess I mean that’s what I call them, as I know cats don’t answer to anyone.
Believe it or not, there have been cats in my past, when I lived at home, and after I got married. But I’ve always been a dog person and am currently vying with my final dog, Willy, to see which one of us croaks first. And for the record, all the cats around my house were of the outside persuasion, as were the dogs.
Let’s talk about cat names. We are all familiar with many monikers assigned to felines by those who simply adore them (for whatever reasons they have). Standard ones are names like Muffy, Mittens, Fluffy, Snookums, Mr. Paws, Socks, Whiskers, and lots of others. We had two big ol’ fluffy ones around the house when Daughter No. 1 was little, and she gave them the names “Cat” and “Other Cat.” I think she was about as affectionate toward them as I was. And I’m surprised that they weren’t insulted to the point of retaliation.
Years later, a baby tuxedo cat wandered up, expecting to be fed and worshiped, and I named him Godzilla. I think a hawk or owl must’ve snatched him, as he disappeared one day. Then years after that, a grown tuxedo cat showed up and I called him Wendell. Wendell was very fond of tomatoes, and it possibly could’ve been like an old horror movie title, “The Return of Godzilla.” His stay was short-lived, for whatever reason, and then we got a yellow one.
This time, I gave my daughters two options for a name: Ruth or Skeeter. They chose the latter, and Skeeter got old and went blind and one day a coyote ate her, sadly. I guess blind cats are easier prey than roadrunners, and I hope that coyote choked on a hairball. Speaking of which, then came the last of the cats, a fluffy Persian that I named Hairball. She wasn’t here long before I found her dead on the back porch, of unknown causes. And I will go on record vowing that I had nothing to do with it.
I just don’t get cats, and that’s probably because I’ve always been a dog person. Dogs are protective, will play with you, are always happy to see you, and are faithful. They even wag their tails when they’re happy to be with you. I have a theory that cats are totally capable of doing that too, but choose not to because, well, they’re cats, and it’s beneath them to even hint that they appreciate you. That’s my two cents, so cat lovers, please retract your claws.
We all know at least one avid cat fan. You can identify them by the baby talk they emit around them, by the fact that a dozen or more live in their house, and by the bite marks and scratches they gladly bear. I can only speak for me, but there’s just something wrong about worshiping a creature that delights in tormenting you. Maybe those folks are descendants of Egyptian cat worshipers, and can’t help it.
Compare that with other pets. Suppose you had a horse who loved to kick you, a dog who enjoyed biting you, a boa constrictor who took pleasure in putting the squeeze on you, or a tarantula who delighted in chasing you around the house. How long would you let that foolishness go on?
I have compiled a list of cat names that I feel would describe most felines quite well, in my humble opinion. There’s Slasher, Chomper, Jack the Ripper, Switchblade, Freddy Krueger, Bite Me, Talon, Jason, Mr. Aloof, Wolverine, Shredder, Michael Myers, Tipper, and of course, the most obvious name they should be called, Master.
I can’t speak for everybody, but I just can’t befriend a walking, talking food chopper who lulls me into submission with his/her rumbling purrs, and then suddenly is slicing and dicing me. If I was meant to be run through a food processor, I’d have been born a carrot, y’all!
Again, let me say that I’m not a cat hater, especially to those who think I was pushing the envelope. But let me leave you with this thought that you just might agree with: There’d be a lot of hurt feelings if cats could talk, and you’d be calling them some other names!
